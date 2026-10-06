Nizamabad , A day after a tea stall owner, who attempted "suicide" by setting himself on fire in the premises of a police station, died at a private hospital here on Tuesday, police said. Tea stall owner dies after immolating self in police station premises in T'gana town

The 55-year-old man entered the premises of Bheemgal Police Station in Nizamabad district, carrying a petrol bottle and a matchbox.

He poured petrol on himself and set himself ablaze on Monday, police said.

Police personnel along with some people who were present there extinguished the flames and shifted him to a hospital. The man is suspected to have suffered over 50 per cent burns.

"He succumbed to his injuries at the hospital while undergoing treatment on Tuesday," a police official said.

The body was shifted to a government hospital for post-mortem, he said.

Upset over the alleged threats by two local reporters, the tea shop owner went to the police station and set himself on fire in the premises, they said.

According to police, the owner of a grocery shop had sent two reporters to threaten the middle-aged man after he recently stopped buying cigarettes and other material from his shop.

The police had registered a petty case against him for running his tea shop during late-night hours and he was asked by a Sub-Inspector of Police to pay the fine in court.

Nizamabad Police Commissioner P Sai Chaitanya on Monday said there was no fault on part of the police in the issue.

A case was registered, police said.

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