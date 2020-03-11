Temperature set to rise in coming days

cities

Updated: Mar 11, 2020 22:20 IST

PUNE The city recorded a slight rise in temperature on Wednesday as compared to Tuesday, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

On Wednesday the city recorded the maximum temperature at 31.6 degrees Celsius and minimum at 17.8 degrees Celsius, while on Tuesday the city recorded maximum at 30.6 degrees Celsius and minimum temperature at 15.5 degrees Celsius.

According to IMD officials the city is facing moderate westerly winds, which is due to a western disturbance which is seen as in association with cyclonic circulation along with a trough line that is dragging the moisture through Marathwada region. It is remarkably lower now and thus add to the day temperatures to go appreciably below normal in some parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, West Bengal and Sikkim, Jharkhand, west Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat state, Madhya Maharashtra.

Accordingly these are adding to the rising temperature in the city, say officials.

IMD has forecast partly cloudy skies on March 14 and the maximum temperature will be 32 degrees Celsius and minimum will be 15 degrees Celsius. The city will see a rise in temperature on March 15, 16 and 17 and the temperature will be 16 to 17 degrees Celsius and 33 to 34 degrees Celsius.