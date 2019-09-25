Traffic police asks PWD to close U-turn near new RTR flyover

cities

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 22:50 IST

New Delhi

The U-turn near the foot of the newly constructed Rao Tula Ram Marg (RTR) flyover has become a reason for long tailbacks and accidents on the stretch, negating the advantage of the new elevated road.

The Delhi Traffic Police has written to the Public Works Department (PWD) requesting them to remove the U-turn on the stretch, which is becoming the reason for traffic jams on the Outer Ring Road near Subroto Park.

In a copy of the action taken report uploaded on the public grievance monitoring system (PGMS) of the Delhi government, the Delhi Traffic Police has said that they have written to the PWD to remove the U-turn on the foot of the newly constructed RTR flyover.

“As per report of DCP/T (deputy commissioner of police/traffic) New Delhi Range, stated that I have already sent a report to remove that U-turn and senior officers have also sent a letter to PWD officials,” the action taken report read.

The report added, “The engineer-in-chief was also informed vide a letter dated September 11, to remove that U-turn on the newly constructed RTR near Subroto Park.”

Senior traffic officials said even though the condition of traffic had improved after the construction of the new flyover on RTR Marg, the “abrupt” U-turn at the foot had created a new choke point. Officials, who did not wish to be identified, said that every day at least six traffic policemen are deployed at the stretch to clear the jams near the U-turn.

The PWD official, however, said that they were yet to get any official communication from the traffic police.

“We are yet to receive any communication regarding removal of the U-turn. There is no traffic jam due to this U-turn as it is located a good distance from the flyover. It is only a single lane U-turn, which leaves four lanes on the road for the airport bound traffic. Additionally, we have put signage mentioning about the U-turn so that commuters can choose their lane accordingly before they begin to descend,” the official said.

The residents around the flyover, however, said that the U-turn was a convenient way of reaching their localities.

“This U-turn is the only way using which we can reach the Army Hospital or South Campus. I use the stretch everyday and I have never witnessed any traffic jams,” said Suresh Goel, general secretary of Confederation of NCR-Residents Welfare Associations.

However, not everyone is happy. Rejimon C.K from Dwarka Forum, a citizens group that had been highlighting the problems faced by commuters because of the U-turn, said that not traffic jams but this turn had become a major safety hazard for commuters.

“This U-turn is major traffic engineering fault. Just 300 metres ahead there are three U-turns below the Airport Road flyover. Here, vehicles bumping into each other is a regular sight, which also holds traffic,” he said.

First Published: Sep 25, 2019 22:50 IST