Train services reduce travel time for essential workers

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 00:23 IST

Central Railway (CR) has resumed around 130 services along the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to Kasara, Karjat, Kalyan or Thane route for those identified by the state government as essential workers. These trains halt at major stations and the train timings have been scheduled to match working hours. For commuters like Vilas Shankar Dattatray, 52, who travels daily from his home in Kalyan to his office in Ghatkopar, this came as a great relief. “For the past week, I have been struggling to get to work, the long queue and the traffic would lead to three hours of travelling one way. Today, thanks to the railway, I managed to reach Ghatkopar station within 45 minutes,” said Dattatray, who is a state government employee.

Commuters who travelled on Monday said processes worked smoothly at the stations. “All entry and exit points at stations were sealed and only one common entrance was kept open. At various spots, police and ticket checking staff were deployed to ensure smooth functioning. Only limited people were allowed on trains, ensuring distancing,” said Kalyan resident Deepak Dubey.

However, the queues and crowds at bus stops continues to be large. “The frequency of buses was fewer than other days, which led to longer queues at bus stops. Although train services have resumed, they are only for government employees and essential services. Private sector employees continue to travel by bus. We need more services and a proper system in place at bus stops as well,” Ditya Chachad, 26, who has to travel from Dombivli to Churchgate.

Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation said its buses made between 400 to 600 trips between Mantralaya and places like Thane, Kalyan and Badlapur. “Depending on the number of drivers we have each day, we provide trips on this route. This is the reason why on some days we have fewer trips and the frequency of buses decreases, keeping everyone waiting for longer. But we adjust by ensuring that in the morning hours there are more buses plying towards Mantralaya and in the evening towards Badlapur,” said an officer from MSRTC.