Truck rams canter on highway; two bystanders, driver dead

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 22:38 IST

Gurugram Three persons, including two bystanders, were killed following a collision between two trucks on the Jaipur-Delhi highway early Wednesday, the police said.

The incident took place around 5.30am near Binola flyover, around 28 kilometres from Gurugram. Two labourers, who were waiting for a bus on the road, were also mowed down in the incident. While the driver of one of the trucks fled the spot, the other driver, whose truck hit the labourers, was critically injured and died later.

Jai Prakash, station house officer of Bilaspur police station, said that a speeding truck ran into another truck on the highway, and the impact was so strong that the driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed a third truck and ran over two men standing on the road.

“The truck was heading towards Delhi from Dharuhera and was empty, while the other canter, loaded with raw bananas, was coming from Gujarat. The accused driver was speeding, as per the statements of the witnesses. He fled the spot, leaving behind his vehicle,” he said.

The driver of the third truck drove away after he was hit, police said.

Officials from the Bilaspur police station reached the spot and rushed the injured driver and the two labourers to a nearby hospital. The labourers were declared dead on arrival, while the driver succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at a private hospital. Police said they could not record his statement for more details about the accident.

The deceased were identified as Santosh Yadav (35) of Darbhanga in Bihar, the driver, Narender Ahirwar (19) and Har Gobind (35) of Mohari Kala in Madhya Pradesh, the labourers.

Both trucks have been impounded and the police said they are yet to arrest the suspect, but have recovered his mobile phone from his truck. He had called his employer, who informed the police. The owner told the police that the driver was allegedly sleepy, lost control of the vehicle and woke up after ramming into the canter.

The police said that Yadav lived with his family in Najafgarh, in a rented accommodation, while Ahirwar and Gobind worked in a factory in Binola and were going home, to Bihar, to celebrate Raksha Bandhan. They were waiting to board a bus to their destination.

Yadav’s body was handed over to his family members after a post-mortem examination. “We are waiting for other family members to reach Gurugram, the post mortem will be conducted accordingly,” said Prakash.

The police have registered a case against the canter driver under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at Bilaspur police station.

First Published: Aug 14, 2019 22:38 IST