Home / Cities / Two attacked in Kharar, 10 booked

Two attacked in Kharar, 10 booked

One of the victim was the former sarpanch of Chando village. Clash due to old rivalry.

cities Updated: May 07, 2020 23:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
Hindustantimes
         

Two persons were injured in Kharar on Wednesday when they were attacked by a group of 10 persons owing to old rivalry.

The victims have been identified as Tarlochan Singh, 23, of Jandpur village and Baljit Singh, 53, an ex-serviceman and former sarpanch of Chando village in Kharar.

Police have booked Gurvinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Mangal, Ravinder, Gaganpreet Singh, Kaka and Gurvinder Singh (Gundi), all residents of Jandpur village in Kharar, while three accused are unidentified.

In his complaint, Tarlochan Singh said, “I had tied my cattle on Baljit’s farm in his village. I was in the cowshed, when the accused came on motorcycles and attacked me with sharp-edged weapons. When I raised an alarm, Baljit and his son Gurpreet Singh intervened. The accused attacked them too, leaving them injured.”

“When I was in an unconscious state, they took me back to Jandpur on the motorcycles and threw me outside a house,” he added.

They were taken to Kharar civil hospital and Tarlochan Singh sustained injuries on his head.

A case was registered under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or mean) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at Kharar (Sadar) police station. The medico-legal report (MLR) of the injured is awaited after which further actions will be taken. No arrests have been made so far.

