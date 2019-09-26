Woman kills infant born to her husband’s second ‘wife’

cities

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 20:29 IST

New Delhi: A woman, who was angry with her husband for marrying again, used a cloth to gag and kill his infant son from second wife at her home in north Delhi’s Wazirabad, police said Thursday.

She hid the one-month-old child’s body between a pile of clothes, but her six-year-old daughter spilled the beans on her, leading to her arrest, Monika Bhardwaj, deputy commissioner of police (North district), said.

The DCP said the 30-year-old woman hails from Bihar and had married a daily wage earner around seven years ago. Together, the couple has three children. “Around a year ago, her husband had visited Bihar for some work and returned with a 23-year-old woman who he said he had married,” the DCP said.

The man had arranged separate residences for the two women, but in the same neighbourhood in Wazirabad.

“The man’s first wife was angered by her husband’s second marriage. She was angry that her husband gave his attention to the other woman while she worked as a domestic help to sustain her children. She became angrier when the other woman gave birth to a son a month ago,” another police officer said.

On the night of September 13, the suspect allegedly sneaked into the other woman’s house and stole the infant. “She used a cloth to gag and kill the child. She then brought the body to her home and hid it in a pile of clothes,” Bhardwaj said.

When a search for the missing child ensued, the suspect’s daughter revealed to her father that the baby was last seen with her mother, the DCP said.

It took the police a while to get the woman to reveal where she had hidden the child. “Finally, she revealed that she had already killed the child. We recovered the body and arrested her for murder,” the officer said.

The woman has also claimed that she herself was a month pregnant, but this is yet to be ascertained by the police.

First Published: Sep 26, 2019 20:29 IST