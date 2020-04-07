e-paper
Apr 07, 2020-Tuesday
Zilla Parishad schools conduct classes online amid lockdown

cities Updated: Apr 07, 2020 21:21 IST
Ankita G Menon
Teachers of Zilla Parishad schools are connecting with students through video calls to give them assignments or help them with activities. Students use their parents’ smartphone to get in touch with their teachers.

“We help students remain occupied and give them assignments. We have asked principals of all Zilla Parishad schools to assign homework to students and also conduct classes. We share and discuss topics through video calls,” said Sangita Bhagwat, Education Officer, Zilla PArishad.

