Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: Once a Congress stronghold, BJP holds Bagalkot in Karnataka

Bagalkot, one of the 28 parliamentary constituencies in northern Karnataka, has been won by the BJP in the last three Lok Sabha elections.

The seat was the bastion of the Congress before the 1996 election but the grand old party has won Bagalkot only once since then in 1999. PC Gaddigoudar of the Bharatiya Janata Party registered a victory in the general elections in in 2004, 2009 and 2014.

The Lingayats are dominant in the Bagalkot Lok Sabha seat which comprises eight assembly segments of Mudhol, Terdal, Jamkhandi, Bilgi, Badami, Bagalkot, Hungund and Nargund.

Voting for the Lok Sabha election in Karnataka will be held in two phases on April 18 and April 23. The results will be declared on May 23.

Here are a few details about the Bagalkot Lok Sabha seat:

State: Karnataka

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Bagalkot

Polling date: April 23

2019 candidates: Veena Kashappanavar (Congress), PC Gaddigoudar (BJP), Mahmad Husen Mujawar (BSP)

Sitting MP, party: Gaddigoudar Parvatagouda Chandanagouda, BJP

Winning margin in 2014: 116,560

Runner up name, party: Ajay Kumar Sarnaik, Congress

Number of voters in 2014: 1,079,310

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 68.81%

Number of women voters in 2014: 775,282

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,809

