Australia suffer first innings defeat in South Africa in 56 years as Temba Bavuma's team script stunning win

After suffering a defeat in Durban in the first Test, South Africa roared back into the five-match Test Series by absolutely crushing Australia in the second Test at the St George's Park in Gqeberha. Crashing to an innings and 31-run loss in a breathtakingly dramatic Test match, the visitors suffered their first innings defeat on South African soil for the first time in 56 years. South Africa's players celebrate after winning the match vs Australia (AFP)

Not since the Johannesburg Test of 1970 - where Australia were routed by an innings and 129 runs - have they been beaten so comprehensively in the Rainbow Nation. This marks only the second time South Africa has inflicted an innings defeat on Australia since readmission, serving as a harsh echo of their famous victory in Hobart in 2016.

Temba Bavuma’s masterclass rescues Proteas The sheer magnitude of Australia's defeat is highlighted by the fact that at one point of the match, they looked most likely to take full control. Early in the match, the Australian bowling attack tore through the South African top order, reducing the hosts to a precarious 110/6.

A monumental rescue mission orchestrated by South Africa captain Temba Bavuma followed. He hit an astounding innings of 179, guiding South Africa to 425/9 before they declared. The 315 runs added after the fall of the sixth wicket stand as one of the most remarkable lower-order turnarounds in recent Test history.

At 36 years and 154 days old, Bavuma became the oldest captain to score a century against Australia in the World Test Championship, eclipsing the previous record held by India's Rohit Sharma. Additionally, his brilliant knock secured his place as the first-ever South African captain to register a Test century at St George’s Park. It also now stands as the second-highest individual Test score at the venue, sitting just behind Herschelle Gibbs' 196 in 2001.

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Catastrophic collapse and rare follow-on Faced with an imposing first-innings total, Australia's batting lineup completely disintegrated. The tourists suffered a catastrophic collapse, folding for a dismal 99 all out. Marco Jansen starred for South Africa with a 5-wicket haul.

This was their third-lowest Test total in South Africa, behind only the infamous 47 at Cape Town in 2011 and 75 at Durban in 1950.

Conceding a massive 326-run deficit, Australia were enforced a follow-on. This marked a generational low; it was only the third time in this century, and just the third time in the past 38 years, that an Australian Test team were forced to bat again.

While their second innings offered slightly more resistance, the monumental deficit proved insurmountable, as they were bundled out for 296 in the second innings. Travis Head offered some fight by scoring a century, but to no avail. Kagiso Rabada was the star with the ball taking 4 wickets.