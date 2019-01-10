BCCI announces fixtures for home series against Australia

India are slated to play home series against Australia from February 24 to March 13.

“The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Cricket Australia announce the schedule for the upcoming home series against Australia set to be played from February 24 to March 13, 2019. The series will comprise two T20Is that will start at 1 PM (IST) and five ODIs, which will start from 7 PM (IST),” a BCCI statement said on Thursday.

The two-match T20Is will be played on February 24 in Bengaluru and February 27 in Visakhapatnam, followed by five-match ODIs on March 2 in Hyderabad, March 5 in Nagpur, March 8 in Ranchi, March 10 in Mohali and March 13 in Delhi.

India are preparing to take on Australia in their away series. The first ODI will be played on January 12 at Sydney, followed by second ODI on January 15 at Adelaide and third ODI on January 18 at Melbourne.

First Published: Jan 10, 2019 14:10 IST