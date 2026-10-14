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BCCI to conduct trials to ensure Arunachal Pradesh's Ranji participation

Arunachal Pradesh had to forfeit its opening Ranji Trophy fixture against Nagaland in Ahmedabad amid a legal dispute between two factions.

Updated on: Oct 14, 2026, 14:49:04 IST
By HT Correspondent
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Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has identified a formula to facilitate Arunachal Pradesh's participation in the Ranji Trophy and prevent the North-East side from forfeiting further matches due to internal discord in the association and ongoing litigation.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Devajit Saikia at a press conference. (PTI)
Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Devajit Saikia at a press conference. (PTI)

A three-member independent selection committee will conduct selection trials for the state’s men’s and women’s teams across age groups and at the senior level with Khairul Majumdar, a member of the BCCI’s Apex Council acting as convener.

The committee will comprise former first-class players from Assam: Satya Gopal Chakraborty as Chairman, Jayanta Chowdhury and Deep Bora.

"Keeping the players’ interest in mind and studying all legal documents, the BCCI has decided to step in and ensure that players don't have to suffer," BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said. "There will be no outside interference in the selections."

Arunachal Pradesh forfeited its opening Ranji Trophy fixture against Nagaland in Ahmedabad amid a legal dispute between two factions of the Arunachal Cricket Association pending before the Guwahati High Court’s Itanagar Bench. Arunachal Pradesh also had to forfeit its tie in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy and the Under-19 Women’s T20 Trophy

The support staff for the respective squads is likely to be appointed by Wednesday.

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Home/Cricket News/BCCI To Conduct Trials To Ensure Arunachal Pradesh's Ranji Participation
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