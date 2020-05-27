e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 27, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Brett Lee explains why bowlers will find it difficult post Covid-19 lockdown

Brett Lee explains why bowlers will find it difficult post Covid-19 lockdown

The ICC has recommended a minimum preparation period of eight-12 weeks for bowlers returning to Test cricket, six weeks for ODIs and five-six weeks for T20s.

cricket Updated: May 27, 2020 13:15 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
File image of Brett Lee.
File image of Brett Lee.(AP-Photo)
         

Former Australian speedster Brett Lee reckons that it will be tougher for bowlers to find their rhythm after the lockdown and they will require at least eight weeks to get back match fitness for any format of the game.

The ICC has recommended a minimum preparation period of eight-12 weeks for bowlers returning to Test cricket, six weeks for ODIs and five-six weeks for T20s.

Asked who will find it tougher to find their rhythm after the lockdown -- batsmen or bowlers, Lee responded, “I think it’s hard on both batsmen and bowlers.””Probably takes a bit longer for a bowler to try to find that form, because its normally a six to eight week period where you get upto full pace again,” Lee said on Star Sports show ‘Cricket Connected’.

READ | ‘Where are those Sachin versus Shoaib contests’: Akhtar slams ICC, says it has ‘finished cricket’

“Playing one day cricket or Test cricket, a good eight weeks of leading and bowling at full pace to get into that match fitness. So, it will be a bit tougher for the bowlers,” added the pacer, who played 76 Tests and 221 ODIs.

On May 21, England’s pace duo of Chris Woakes and Stuart Broad were among the first cricketers to return to individual training after the Coronavirus hiatus.

Similarly, in India, pacer Shardul Thakur became the first BCCI contracted player to resume his training last Saturday, after a two months break forced by the lockdown to curb the COVID19 outbreak.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
PM Modi’s ‘Doklam team’ back in action to stand up to China in Ladakh
PM Modi’s ‘Doklam team’ back in action to stand up to China in Ladakh
‘Do your CMs not listen to you?’: Union minister to Rahul Gandhi on lockdown
‘Do your CMs not listen to you?’: Union minister to Rahul Gandhi on lockdown
Will wait for PM’s call over re-opening of religious places in K’taka: CM Office
Will wait for PM’s call over re-opening of religious places in K’taka: CM Office
CM Uddhav Thackeray to meet MVA partners today amid reports of rift
CM Uddhav Thackeray to meet MVA partners today amid reports of rift
Twitter calls out US President Donald Trump, he responds
Twitter calls out US President Donald Trump, he responds
Of the world’s 15 hottest places, 10 are in India
Of the world’s 15 hottest places, 10 are in India
Dhoni said I’d bowl to Sachin in middle overs: How MSD turned IPL final
Dhoni said I’d bowl to Sachin in middle overs: How MSD turned IPL final
Covid-19: WHO warns 1st wave far from over, ICMR removes price cap on tests
Covid-19: WHO warns 1st wave far from over, ICMR removes price cap on tests
trending topics
Maharashtra COVID-19 CasesDMRCCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyHappy birthday AbRamRahul GandhiBihar 10th ResultCovid-19 positive cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In