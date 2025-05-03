'Chal ek chhakka maar le... kitna maarega?': Jasprit Bumrah's unfiltered chat with RR star after MI's mammoth win

After the match between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians, Jasprit Bumrah was spotted having an extended conversation with Rajasthan Royals’ pacer Tushar Deshpande and wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel. While he briefly interacted with both players, the majority of his chat was directed towards Deshpande, with a clear focus on bowling mindset and handling pressure situations. Jasprit Bumrah talks to RR players(RR)

Bumrah, who has become a guiding figure for many young pacers in the IPL, appeared to be offering insights on how to maintain an aggressive attitude even when a bowler is being hit for runs.

“Thoda mindset wise aggressive rehna hai. Aggressive in the sense, aisa nahi ke har ball pe danda uda do. But, main acha ball dalunga par main out karunga. Chal maar le, ek chakka marle, kitna maarega? Tu maar, theek hai, phir main aur jor se maarunga. [We need to be a bit more aggressive in terms of mindset. Aggressive doesn’t mean trying to take a wicket with every single ball. It means thinking, ‘I’ll bowl a good ball, but I’ll get you out.’ Go on, hit it, hit a six. How many can you hit? You hit me, fine, I’ll come back even harder]," Bumrah told Deshpande.

The advice comes at a time when Deshpande has had a relatively quiet season. The right-arm pacer has picked up just six wickets in eight matches so far, struggling to make a significant impact with the ball. In that context, Bumrah’s words may prove timely and influential for the 29-year-old.

RR knocked out

The Royals, with the loss against MI, became the second team to get eliminated from IPL 2025 playoffs race. RR endured a difficult season, winning only three matches in 11 so far; the side missed the services of Sanju Samson for almost half of the season with their captain being injured; Samson was only available with the bat in the first three matches of the season, too, as he wasn't advised to keep wickets owing to a different injury.

The Royals will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in their next match on Sunday, and will hope to clinch victories in their remaining three games.