‘Could be walking into the Indian team’: Ravi Shastri's bold take on youngster

Punjab Kings left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh has taken giant strides toward fulfilling his dreams of playing for India. Arshdeep has been the go-to man for PBKS when it comes to bowling at the death and the young seamer has delivered more often than not. Mighty impressed with Arshdeep's bowling in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, former India head coach Ravi Shastri said the way the 23-year-old is rising up the ranks, he 'could be walking into the Indian team' soon.

Speaking on Cricket Live on Star Sports, Shastri said, "For someone so young and then to deliver time and time again when the chips are down and the pressure is on him (it's brilliant to see). Arshdeep is holding on to his nerves brilliantly, he's doing well in death overs. This shows he's moving up the ranks very quickly and he could be walking into the Indian team."

Arshdeep was one of the main reasons why PBKS were able to beat Chennai Super Kings in their last encounter. Arshdeep bowled two superb overs when CSK needed just over 10 runs an over in the last four overs of the chase.

Arshdeep's returns at the death prompted his teammate and South Africa pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada to term him as 'the best death bowler in this IPL.'

"Arsh (Arshdeep) has been the best death bowler in the comp, that's what the stats say. He has got a lot of talent, drive and ambition. And he is just a good bloke. So nice to have him around. I know I am going to bowl at the death. Arsh has been magnificent. He has been leading the way in that discipline. Everyone else knows their roles," Rabada said.

Arshdeep has an economy rate of 8 in this year's IPL and considering that he has been bowling most of his overs in the final four, that is nothing short of excellent.

