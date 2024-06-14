England thrashed Oman by eight wickets as the reigning champions revived their T20 World Cup campaign with a record-breaking success in Antigua on Thursday. England thrash Oman to revive T20 World Cup campaign

Needing a heavy win to bolster their net run-rate as they attempt to overhaul Scotland in the race to qualify for the second-round Super Eights, England dismissed Oman for just 47.

England then made 50-2 in a mere 3.1 overs, captain Jos Buttler 24 not out and Jonny Bairstow, who hit the winning boundary, unbeaten on eight.

This overwhelming Group B victory meant England recorded the largest win in T20 World Cup history in terms of balls remaining.

Oman had no answer to England's combination of spin and pace, leg-break bowler Adil Rashid taking 4-11 from his four overs, while express quicks Jofra Archer and Mark Wood both had figures of 3-12 in an innings that ended with nearly seven overs to spare.

Number seven Shoaib Khan was the only Oman batsman to reach double figures after Buttler won the toss.

Significantly, England's NRR climbed to 3.081, better than Scotland's 2.16. England, however, stayed third on three points, behind Scotland's five.

Already-eliminated Oman, who ended the tournament having lost all four of the games, just scraped past the record lowest completed total of 39 at any T20 World Cup, posted by fellow-non Test nation Uganda against co-hosts West Indies in Guyana last week.

Archer did the early damage with 2-12 in nine balls.

Oman then lost two wickets in Wood's first over as they slumped to 25-4 in six overs.

The very next delivery wicketkeeper Buttler luckily removed the bails at the second attempt to stump Khalid Kail off Rashid's first ball Thursday as wickets continued to tumble.

Phil Salt struck the first two balls of England's chase for six, only to be bowled off the third by Bilal Khan, but his side were on their way.

England, beaten by Australia after their group game with Scotland was abandoned due to rain, play Namibia on Saturday.

Australia and Scotland, however, will meet on Sunday after England have completed their group games.

