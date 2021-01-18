Fit-again Bhuvneshwar Kumar eyes England Test series comeback
- The swing bowler, who missed the Australia tour due to injury, is on a comeback and playing in the Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament.
With India’s top pacers Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav injured and Ishant Sharma on a comeback, seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar is fit again and looking forward to playing in next month’s home Test series against England.
The pacer, who suffered a thigh muscle injury playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League in October, made his comeback with Uttar Pradesh in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament’s Bengaluru leg.
“I am raring to go against England. I am fit after recovering from injury,” Kumar, 30, said on Monday. “I did my rehab well at the National Cricket Academy and am playing in Mushtaq Ali Trophy to prove my match fitness.”
England are scheduled to play four Tests, five T20s and three ODIs. India’s Australia tour ends on Tuesday with the Brisbane Test. The series is tied 1-1 though Shami (forearm fracture) was injured in the first Test, Yadav (calf) in the second and Bumrah (stomach muscle) was sidelined for the Gabba Test. Rookie pacers Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini and T Natarajan have a big impression in their absence. Kumar and Ishant Sharma, who was also injured in IPL, were ruled out before the Australia tour.
Bhuvneshwar looked ahead to a busy season, after a curtailed 2020 season due to the Covid-19 pandemic. IPL this year is likely to be held in the summer with a limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka planned for June (3 ODIs, 5 T20Is).
“Before IPL, my mission is to do well against England and I am looking forward to the opportunity,” said Kumar, who took three wickets in the opening Mustaq Ali Trophy league match against Punjab. “There are plenty of opportunities this year, but I am taking it one by one.”
Kumar has suffered a series of injury setbacks in the last five years. An ankle injury during the 2015 World Cup Down Under had kept him out for a long time. He missed five matches in the 2018 IPL due to back issues, and an injury that persisted through India’s tour of England later that year. At the 2019 ICC World Cup in England, he missed matches against Afghanistan, West Indies and England due to hamstring trouble and then sat out the home series against South Africa and Bangladesh in the 2019-20 season with a side strain.
“Bhuvi’s experience would be handy for India at home against England as his ability to swing the ball is tremendous. His 63 wickets in 21 Tests and the ability to bat in the lower order are unique and he deserves opportunities,” says UP chief coach Gyanendra Pandey.
“I was surprised to see Bhuvi bowling perfect swing, that too with good speed, in the nets when he joined us at Bengaluru early this month,” he added.
Kumar, who has played 21 Tests, has fifties in that format as well as in ODIs. He has scored 552 Test runs with three half-centuries and a top score of 63 not out.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'India's resilience has got to give up': Ponting expects Aus to go for the kill
- India vs Australia: Ricky Ponting believes India's fight has got to end at some stage and expects Australia to have a crack at India on Day 5 of the Brisbane Test with all guns blazing.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Brisbane Test: After Siraj touch, series decider on final day
- India vs Australia: Siraj’s 5/73 coupled with another fine piece of fast bowling from Shardul Thakur (4/61), helped India bowl Australia out for 294 in their second innings, which set India 328 to win.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fit-again Bhuvneshwar Kumar eyes England Test series comeback
- The swing bowler, who missed the Australia tour due to injury, is on a comeback and playing in the Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Your all-round performance has kept the Test series alive'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mohammad Kaif congratulates Siraj on his maiden Test five-fer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ind vs Aus: Smith gives a major update on Mithcell Starc’s hamstring injury
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Tamil Nadu beat Bengal by 8 wickets
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After Kapil, haven't seen a batsman open his arms like he did: Jadeja on batter
- India vs Australia: Former batsman Ajay Jadeja has made a pretty bold claim, saying the free-flowing batting of one of India's batsmen from the current squad is probably the most effective he's seen by any India batsman since the legendary Kapil Dev.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Test captaincy is Smith's chance for redemption: Healy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Huge captaincy accolade for Joe Root following England's 7-wicket win over SL
- England's win over Sri Lanka was the 24th of Root's career, which puts him second on England's list of all-time successful Test captains.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ind vs Aus: ‘The boy has become a man,’ Sehwag, Bishop hail Mohammed Siraj
- India vs Australia: Mohammed Siraj, playing only his third Test, finished with 5/73, which made him the first Indian bowler to claim a five-for at the Gabba since Zaheer Khan’s 5/95 in 2003.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Siraj claims maiden Test five-wicket-haul, ends India's 17-year-long wait
- Mohammed Siraj, who had a promising start to his Test career with five wickets in Melbourne, led from the front and claimed his maiden five-wicket-haul in Tests.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
4th Test, Day 4 Highlights: Siraj shines as India need 324 runs to win at Gabba
Brisbane Test - Tomorrow it will be about bowling in good areas: Smith
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox