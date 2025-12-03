Gambhir, Agarkar told to 'spell things out clearly' for Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli: 'Can't go into every series...'

Former India wicketkeeper-batter Deep Dasgupta offered a piece of advice for head coach Gautam Gambhir and chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar, saying the key members of the team management need to be transparent in their communication with senior players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, and they should look to clarify their stance for the two stalwarts of the game. For the past two months, there have been conflicting reports about the future of Rohit and Virat, and hence, the dressing room atmosphere has been far from ideal. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma shared a 136-run stand in the first ODI against South Africa. (Somnath Sen)

It is believed that both Rohit and Virat have been urged to play in the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy. The latter has already confirmed his availability to the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) for the premier domestic 50-over competition, and Rohit is also likely to represent Mumbai. The 37-year-old Kohli had earlier hinted at not wanting to play too much cricket after the conclusion of the first ODI against South Africa. “I have never been a believer in a lot of preparation. All my cricket has been mental,” he told the broadcaster after winning the Player of the Match accolade.

Ahead of the series against Australia in October 2025, many believed that the two seniors might be playing their last international series. However, both Rohit and Virat have hit back, letting their bat do all the talking. Several reports also claim that the relationship between Kohli and Gambhir has turned cold, and there is little conversation between the two.

Amid the ongoing tussle, Deep Dasgupta has urged all parties to come together and devise a plan for the 2027 World Cup. He also said that the two players cannot be made to feel like they are on trial every series.

“You can't go into every series with the same discussions going around. One needs to sit with them and get everything sorted. The team management and selectors need to spell out clearly what they expect from Kohli and Rohit,” Dasgupta told the Times of India.

“Similarly, Rohit and Kohli also offer an idea of how they want to plan their preparation for the World Cup in 2027. You want the dressing room to be a fun place and at peace,” he added.

Virat and Rohit's smashing form

Both Virat and Rohit, who just play one format following their retirements from T20Is and Tests, have been in smashing form in the 50-over format. The series opener against South Africa saw Virat play a knock of 135 while Rohit scored 57.

The two stalwarts also shared a 136-run stand for the second wicket as the duo turned back the clock, putting on a vintage masterclass. The first ODI also saw Kohli seemingly ignoring Gambhir after the win, as he walked past the India head coach.

On the other hand, Rohit and Gambhir were seen having an intense and animated chat. All these visuals clearly showed that all's not well within the dressing room.