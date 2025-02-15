New Delhi [India], : Major League Cricket franchises have announced their retained players ahead of the third season's draft, set to take place on February 19. Several star players, including Australia's Travis Head and Pat Cummins, along with South Africa's Kagiso Rabada and David Miller, were not retained, ESPNCricinfo reported. Head, Miller, Cummins not retained ahead of Major League Cricket season 3 draft

Defending champions Washington Freedom retained 15 players, the most by any team, but let go of Head, their joint-highest run-getter alongside captain Steve Smith with 336 runs each. The franchise also let go of bowlers Akeal Hosein and Andrew Tye, who took two and five wickets each last season, as per ESPNCricinfo.

San Francisco Unicorns retained their key players, including explosive openers Finn Allen and Jake Fraser-McGurk, but released Cummins , Matt Henry, and Josh Inglis . The Unicorns were runners-up in the 2024 season.

Seattle Orcas retained just seven players, including overseas stars Heinrich Klaasen and Ryan Rickelton. He was retained despite Klaasen's poor form last season . However, the team released big names like Quinton de Kock , Michael Bracewell, Obed McCoy, and Nandre Burger .

LA Knight Riders retained three overseas stars West Indies veterans Sunil Narine and Andre Russell , along with Australian pacer Spencer Johnson . Meanwhile, Miller , Jason Roy , Shakib Al Hasan , and Adam Zampa were released.

MI New York, the inaugural champions, retained West Indies legend Kieron Pollard , Trent Boult , Nicholas Pooran , and Rashid Khan . However, they released Anrich Nortje , Rabada, and power-hitters Tim David and Dewald Brevis .

Texas Super Kings retained captain Faf du Plessis and Devon Conway . They also kept Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis and Afghanistan spinner Noor Ahmad. Among the released players were Mitchell Santner , Matheesha Pathirana, Daryl Mitchell, and Naveen-ul-Haq.

Several notable domestic U.S. players were not retained, including Steven Taylor , Shehan Jayasuriya , and Jasdeep Singh .

Retained Players List for MLC 2025:

LA Knight Riders: Ali Khan, Adithya Ganesh, Unmukt Chand, Nitish Kumar, Corne Dry, Saif Badar, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Matthew Tromp, Spencer Johnson, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine.

MI New York: Ehsan Adil, Nosthush Kenjige, Monank Patel, Heath Richards, Rushil Ugarkar, Sunny Patel, Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran, Rashid Khan, Trent Boult.

San Francisco Unicorns: Corey Anderson, Hassan Khan, Liam Plunkett, Carmi Le Roux, Brody Couch, Karima Gore, Juanoy Drysdale, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Haris Rauf, Finn Allen, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Matthew Short.

Seattle Orcas: Harmeet Singh, Cameron Gannon, Ali Sheikh, Ayan Desai, Aaron Jones, Heinrich Klaasen, Ryan Rickelton.

Texas Super Kings: Joshua Tromp, Calvin Savage, Milind Kumar, Mohammad Mohsin, Zia-ul-Haq, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Faf du Plessis, Devon Conway, Noor Ahmad, Marcus Stoinis.

Washington Freedom: Andries Gous, Mukhtar Ahmed, Obus Pienaar, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ian Holland, Amila Aponso, Justin Dill, Lahiru Milantha, Yasir Mohammad, Marco Jansen, Glenn Maxwell, Lockie Ferguson, Rachin Ravindra, Steven Smith, Jack Edwards.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.