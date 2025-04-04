How Rohit Sharma plotted MI's bowling comeback vs LSG with masterstroke insight despite not being in playing XI

Mumbai Indians may have been without their former captain Rohit Sharma on the field due to a knee injury, but his influence remained as strong as ever. Despite being confined to the dugout due to a knee injury before the match, the five-time IPL-winning skipper played a pivotal role in shifting momentum for MI during their clash against Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. Rohit Sharma had a word with MI players including Hardik Pandya(X)

With LSG running riot against MI’s bowlers and the score accelerating at an alarming rate, Rohit made his move during the first strategic timeout. As the players gathered for a strategy discussion, he walked over and offered crucial advice to the current MI skipper, Hardik Pandya. The impact of his words became evident almost immediately.

The first sign of Rohit’s tactical acumen bearing fruit came in the 7th over when Mitchell Marsh – who had been taking MI’s attack apart – was dismissed, handing the visitors a much-needed breakthrough. But the defining moment arrived later when Hardik himself executed a well-devised plan to send Nicholas Pooran back to the pavilion.

According to the commentator on-air, Rohit had seemingly asked Hardik to direct slower deliveries, and that's what Hardik did to dismiss Pooran. With LSG eyeing a massive total and Pooran looking dangerous alongside Aiden Markram, Hardik delivered a back-of-a-length off-cutter, tempting Pooran into an ill-judged pull shot.

The ball gripped just enough, and the West Indian batter mistimed it straight into the hands of Deepak Chahar at short fine leg. Pooran, who has been on song since the start of the 2025 season, was visibly disappointed as he walked off for just 12. Merely an over later, Hardik also dismissed LSG captain Rishabh Pant for just 2.

This dismissal proved to be a turning point, halting LSG’s momentum just as they threatened to accelerate in the death overs. While David Miller and Shardul Thakur managed to push LSG to a competitive 203/8 in 20 overs, MI’s resurgence after Rohit’s mid-game intervention was unmistakable.

Watch:

Hardik Pandya, meanwhile, scalped his maiden five-wicket haul in the match, registering brilliant figures of 5/36 in his four overs. This was Hardik's maiden fifer in all T20 cricket, as he became the first captain in IPL's history to record this feat. Hardik's previous best with the ball was 4/16 against New Zealand in Ahmedabad over two years ago.