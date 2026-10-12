ICC sanctions Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford for Code of Conduct breaches in Ranchi T20I against India

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday handed official reprimands to West Indies players Rovman Powell and Sherfane Rutherford for breaching Level 1 of its Code of Conduct during the second T20I of the five-match series against India in Ranchi last Friday. India's Axar Patel celebrates the wicket of West Indies' Rovman Powell during the 3rd T20I at Holkar Stadium, in Indore on Sunday (Rahul Singh)

Powell was found to have violated Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to the “abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an International Match”.

The incident occurred during the sixth over of West Indies' record chase of 250, after Powell was dismissed by Mayank Yadav. Following his dismissal, Powell hit the ball away with his bat, constituting a breach of the Code of Conduct.

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Rutherford, meanwhile, breached Article 2.8, which relates to “showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during an International Match”. The incident occurred in the 13th over of the second innings, when he yelled aggressively at the on-field umpire after a delivery he believed was wide was ruled legitimate.

Both players were also handed one demerit point each, which was added to their disciplinary records. It was the first offence for each player in a 24-month period.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand and a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, along with one or two demerit points.

Both players admitted to the offences and accepted the sanctions proposed by Prakash Bhatt of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees, eliminating the need for formal hearings. On-field umpires Jayaraman Madanagopal and Rohan Pandit, third umpire Nitin Menon, and fourth umpire Virender Sharma levelled the charges.

West Indies trail 1-2 in T20I series West Indies pulled off a record chase in the second T20I to level the series, with captain Shai Hope scoring an unbeaten century. India had earlier won the series opener in Lucknow, where captain Shreyas Iyer notched up his maiden T20I century.

India regained the series lead in the third game in Indore on Sunday. Abhishek Sharma's 18-ball fifty and a strong bowling performance helped India restrict a resilient West Indies side to 14 runs short of the 224-run target.