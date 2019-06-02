A clinical display from the Australians, led by David Warner (89* off 114 balls), saw them thrash Afghanistan by seven wickets in their opening game of the 2019 World Cup at the County Ground on Saturday.

Chasing 208 for a win, Australia rode on half-centuries from skipper Aaron Finch and Warner as they emerged victorious with 91 balls to spare. The duo laid the foundation of the Australian chase with an opening stand of 96 runs in just 16 overs.

Finch was the more agressive of the two, smashing his way to 66 runs off 49 balls, hitting six boundaries and four sixes along the way. The usually destructive Warner played a more steady innings, batting till the end to take the Aussies home.

Earlier, opting to bat first, the Afghans rode some resilient batting, including a half-century by Najibullah Zadran to post 207 after they were struggling at 77/5 at one stage.

Afghanistan rode on Zadran’s half-century and Rahmat Shah’s 43 to set a 200-plus target for the defending champions as Pat Cummins (3/40) and Adam Zampa (3/60) rattled the Afghan batting line-up.

Here’s a look at the ICC World Cup 2019, Afghanistan vs Australia Statistical highlights -

Rahmat Shah and Hashmatullah Shahidi put on a 51-run stand for the 3rd wicket, which was their 6th fifty+ run partnership.

Zadran put on an 83-run stand for the 6th wicket along with skipper Gulbadin Naib, which is the 6th highest 6th wicket partnership for AFG in ODIs:

Rashid Khan’s strike rate of 245.45 is the 2nd highest SR by a batsman against Australia in WC among batsman who have scored a minimum of 25 runs against them.

Out of the 66 runs Finch scored today, 48 runs came in boundaries which amount to 72.73% of his total runs in the innings.

The pair of Finch and Warner put on a 96-run stand for the opening wicket today, which is the 6th highest partnership for the opening wicket between the pair.

Warner scored an unbeaten 89, which is his 2nd highest score in a World Cup match, behind his 178 against Afghanistan at Perth in the 2015 edition.

First Published: Jun 02, 2019 02:09 IST