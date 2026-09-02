Imam-ul-Haq in hot water, could seek legal counsel as PCB probes controversial injury
Aaqib Javed has raised questions over Imam's injury and said the matter will be investigated after the opener didn't bat in either innings of the second Test.
Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq finds himself in a difficult spot after being sent home as part of a seven-player overhaul following the team’s heavy defeats in the first two Tests in England. Questions have been raised over the nature of his injury, with speculation emerging over whether it was genuine. The team management announced on the second day of the second Test that Imam had suffered a calf muscle injury while fielding on the opening day. Further scans later revealed a tear, ruling him out of the remainder of the tour.
Pakistan’s poor performances in the series have forced the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to make bold decisions midway through the England tour. Along with replacing seven members of the squad, the board also made changes to the coaching staff, with both the head coach and bowling coach of the touring side being replaced. The shake-up underlines the seriousness of Pakistan’s struggles on the tour.
Pakistan selection committee member Aaqib Javed has raised questions over Imam's injury and said the matter will be investigated after the opener was unable to bat in either innings of the second Test against England. Javed said the circumstances surrounding the injury were a “matter of great concern” and indicated that action could follow once the inquiry is completed.
Deep Dive
“An inquiry will be conducted into this matter,” Aaqib Javed, part of a four-member national selection panel, told Pakistan's told private news channel Geo TV during an interview aired on Tuesday night.
“How is it possible that you failed to come out to bat in both innings after pulling up a muscle?” Javed said. “Injuries do occur and we have seen instances in the past where players -- even with casts -- have gone out and made an effort. This situation is different. It is a matter of great concern, and action will be taken regarding it.”
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According to a report on the news agency PTI, Imam could also seek legal counsel before appearing before the inquiry committee.
"Imam is in big trouble and he is also likely to seek legal counsel when he has to appear to face an inquiry committee of the Board which will look into his calf muscle injury which didn't allow him to bat in both innings of the second Test," PTI quoted an insider saying.
Trouble in Pakistan cricket team
What has landed Imam in hot water is chief selector Muhammad Wasim’s public confirmation that former team physio Cliffe Deacon had alerted him to the opening batter’s suspicious injury patterns during Pakistan’s Test series against England in 2022.
However, one source said the PCB’s decision to take drastic action even before the third and final Test had concluded, including sending senior players home, suggested that something had gone seriously wrong behind the scenes in Pakistan cricket, possibly triggering the move.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAditya Maheshwari
Aditya Maheshwari is a Chief Content Producer and sports journalist with over seven years of experience covering the sports beat across formats and platforms. A cricket-first reporter by profession, he also follows football closely and considers it an integral part of his sporting journey. His work is shaped by a strong on-ground understanding of the game and an ability to translate match-day moments into clear, engaging stories that connect with readers across digital audiences. Over the years, he has developed a balanced approach that combines factual accuracy with narrative clarity, ensuring that both breaking developments and deeper insights are presented with context. Aditya has reported from the field at several major tournaments, including the ICC Cricket World Cup, the Indian Premier League, and the Indian Super League. First-hand coverage of these events has strengthened his ability to read the pulse of high-pressure contests, whether through live reporting, post-match analysis, or long-form storytelling. Working closely around teams, venues, and evolving storylines has helped him develop a strong sense of timing and editorial judgment. While cricket remains his primary focus, Aditya regularly reports on football and keeps a close watch on other sports such as tennis, hockey, and badminton. His wide-ranging interest allows him to approach stories with broader perspective, understanding how different sporting ecosystems function and evolve. Comfortable in fast-paced digital newsrooms, Aditya is well-versed in modern sports coverage, from live blogs and real-time updates to in-depth analysis and audience-focused storytelling. He believes in keeping sports writing simple, accurate, and grounded, with emphasis on clarity over complexity. At the core of his work lies a commitment to credible reporting and telling stories that go beyond the numbers on the scoreboard, highlighting the people, preparation, and pressure behind every performance.Read More