IND vs SA: Rishabh Pant steals show with epic banter against Rassie van der Dussen - WATCH

India's wicketkeeping sensation Rishabh Pant had an eventful outing on Day 3 of the ongoing Johannesburg Test, which currently stands evenly poised.

Pant began the day on an aggressive note as he was heard exchanging words with Rassie van der Dussen fielding closely as the wicketkeeper rubbed his foot, trying to adjust his batting guard. However, the drama between the two didn't last long as the left-handed batter was dismissed on a three-ball duck by Kagiso Rabada.

When the tables turned and Van der Dussen walked out to bat, Pant made sure he gave the South African an ample dose of his own medicine, leaving the fans in delight.

The 24-year-old continuously chirped standing behind the wickets and the banters were clearly heard on the stump mic.

Pant during the course of action also pointed that the batter ‘can only score off edges’. That was not the end as he even mocked Van der Dussen by saying that he has forgot where his guard was.

Pant chirping away at RVD pic.twitter.com/uhs9cT0H45 — Benaam Baadshah (@BenaamBaadshah4) January 5, 2022

The banter by Pant lasted till Ravichandran Ashwin was on the attack.

Meanwhile, leading the side from front South Africa captain Dean Elgar stood tall against a barrage of bouncers launched by the Indian pace battery. During his 121-ball stay in the middle the Proteas captain took multiple body blows as he returned unbeaten after the close of play on Day 3 of the ongoing Johannesburg Test.

Chasing a stiff 240, Elgar scored 46 as South Africa reached 118/2 at stumps and now need another 112 to go on level terms in the three-match series. Elgar found great support by Keegan Petersen, who scored 28 before he was trapped LBW by R Ashwin, and will resume Proteas' attack on Day 4 along with Rassie van der Dussen, who is batting on 11.