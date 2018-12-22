 India vs Australia: Mitchell Johnson criticises Perth’s ‘average’ rating decision
Taking to his official Twitter account, Johnson said that there was “nothing wrong” with the pitch, adding that it was exciting to see the contest between bat and ball in the match “for a change.”

cricket Updated: Dec 22, 2018 10:54 IST
There was uneven bounce on the Perth wicket during the second Test between India and Australia.(AFP)

Former Australian pacer Mitchell Johnson does not seem to have agreed with International Cricket Council’s (ICC) decision to give ‘average’ rating to Perth Pitch, where his side and India played their second Test of the ongoing four-match series.

Taking to his official Twitter account, Johnson said that there was “nothing wrong” with the pitch, adding that it was exciting to see the contest between bat and ball in the match “for a change.”

Former England captain Michael Vaughan also expressed surprise over the decision and termed the Perth pitch as “tremendously exciting.”

ICC had given ‘average’ rating to the pitch, which is the lowest possible pass mark provided by the global governing body while evaluating the pitch and outfield of a Test ground.

First Published: Dec 22, 2018 10:54 IST

