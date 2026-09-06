India-Pakistan could be part of lucrative multi-nation series as ICC explores new format: Report
ICC is exploring a lucrative tri-series or four-team event featuring India and Pakistan, but India's policy on bilateral cricket remains a major hurdle.
India have repeatedly said no to the resumption of bilateral cricket ties with Pakistan, but the arch-rivals could be headed for a new cricketing rendezvous — this time, outside an ICC tournament.
Since 2012-13, India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series amid continued geopolitical tensions between the two nations, with their cricketing encounters limited to ICC tournaments and Asia Cups. However, according to Pakistani media outlet ARY News, the International Cricket Council is exploring the possibility of staging a lucrative multi-nation series featuring both India and Pakistan. The event could take the form of a tri-series or a four-team tournament.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has been pushing the idea for years, including proposals for bilateral series to resume at neutral venues. That suggestion has repeatedly faced opposition from the BCCI. The multi-nation option, however, is now being discussed ahead of an ICC seminar on the Future Tours Programme (FTP), which will be held in Dubai on September 22 and 23. Representatives from all 12 Test-playing nations and eight associate members are expected to attend.
According to the report, the possibility of staging tri-nation or four-nation tournaments could be among the issues discussed at the seminar. The commercial argument behind the proposal is straightforward: involving more teams could generate stronger returns while also giving broadcasters and organisers a more attractive package.
Sources have also told the Pakistani outlet that, if the proposal is approved, such an event could be staged at neutral venues including the United Arab Emirates, England or Australia.
The idea of a multi-nation series involving India and Pakistan had already surfaced earlier this year. During the standoff between the ICC and the PCB following Bangladesh's removal from the T20 World Cup, the Pakistan and Bangladesh boards had reportedly proposed a tri-series involving India. However, a media report at the time said the ICC offered no assurances, given that such a series would fall under the respective cricket boards — in this case, the BCCI — rather than the governing body's jurisdiction.
That remains the biggest hurdle.
India's position on bilateral cricket with Pakistan has been consistent. Last year, the Sports Ministry said that while bilateral series with Pakistan remained off the table, India would abide by the rules of international sports bodies for multilateral events, whether held in India or abroad. That statement came in the context of the Asia Cup, which is governed by the Asian Cricket Council.
A tri-series or four-team tournament outside an ICC or ACC event, however, would be a different proposition. Such a competition would ordinarily require the consent of the cricket boards involved, meaning the BCCI would still have a decisive say. And given India's existing policy on bilateral cricket with Pakistan, a multi-nation series organised outside the established ICC or ACC framework could face an uphill battle.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAratrick Mondal
Aratrick Mondal is a senior sports journalist based in New Delhi. In his eight years as a sports writer, Aratrick has worked at leading media organisations, including The Times of India, Times Now, Zee, India TV and currently works at a senior position at Hindustan Times Digital. He writes on cricket, football, pickleball and tennis, among other sports. He has extensively covered India's evolving cricket landscape, the country's new-found love for private leagues such as Indian Pickleball League (IPBL), Ultimate Kho Kho League (UKK), Rugby Premier League (RPL) and several tennis leagues. He has closely covered emerging sports such as pickleball. His coverage of major franchise events lends an atmospheric flavor to his ground reports. His recent story on how SA20 (the domestic cricket league of South Africa) had opened up its grounds to create a carnival-like fan experience garnered major international attention, including appreciation from major cricketers. Tennis holds a special place in his heart. Aratrick has built a strong niche in analytical tennis stories—ranging from Grand Slam narratives and player profiles to tactical breakdowns and ranking trends. His long-form features often decode grand slams, career highs and lows of tennis greats and the upward trajectory of emerging stars. He also closely follows India's tennis landscape, having covered the Davis Cup, Bengaluru Open and Tata Open, among others. His reporting is backed by strong data capabilities, with hands-on experience using tools like Python, Tableau, and Excel to produce visually rich, insight-led stories. This data-first approach enhances accuracy, transparency, and trust. In leadership roles, he has managed editorial shifts, overseen homepage strategy, optimised SEO workflows, and mentored peers to deliver consistent, high-traffic journalism. He recently won the HT DigiStar award for the third quarter of financial year 2025-26. Aratrick is trusted for his balanced reportage, sound sourcing, and ability to translate complex sporting events into engaging narratives that speak to a wide audience. He believes sports is for everyone, not just for the enthusiasts and has a unique ability to bring people together - just like the sumptuous meals you'll often find him cooking on a weekend evening.Read More