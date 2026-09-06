India-Pakistan could be part of lucrative multi-nation series as ICC explores new format: Report

India have repeatedly said no to the resumption of bilateral cricket ties with Pakistan, but the arch-rivals could be headed for a new cricketing rendezvous — this time, outside an ICC tournament. India vs Pakistan in a new multi-nation tournament? (AFP)

Since 2012-13, India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series amid continued geopolitical tensions between the two nations, with their cricketing encounters limited to ICC tournaments and Asia Cups. However, according to Pakistani media outlet ARY News, the International Cricket Council is exploring the possibility of staging a lucrative multi-nation series featuring both India and Pakistan. The event could take the form of a tri-series or a four-team tournament.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has been pushing the idea for years, including proposals for bilateral series to resume at neutral venues. That suggestion has repeatedly faced opposition from the BCCI. The multi-nation option, however, is now being discussed ahead of an ICC seminar on the Future Tours Programme (FTP), which will be held in Dubai on September 22 and 23. Representatives from all 12 Test-playing nations and eight associate members are expected to attend.

According to the report, the possibility of staging tri-nation or four-nation tournaments could be among the issues discussed at the seminar. The commercial argument behind the proposal is straightforward: involving more teams could generate stronger returns while also giving broadcasters and organisers a more attractive package.

Sources have also told the Pakistani outlet that, if the proposal is approved, such an event could be staged at neutral venues including the United Arab Emirates, England or Australia.

The idea of a multi-nation series involving India and Pakistan had already surfaced earlier this year. During the standoff between the ICC and the PCB following Bangladesh's removal from the T20 World Cup, the Pakistan and Bangladesh boards had reportedly proposed a tri-series involving India. However, a media report at the time said the ICC offered no assurances, given that such a series would fall under the respective cricket boards — in this case, the BCCI — rather than the governing body's jurisdiction.

That remains the biggest hurdle.

India's position on bilateral cricket with Pakistan has been consistent. Last year, the Sports Ministry said that while bilateral series with Pakistan remained off the table, India would abide by the rules of international sports bodies for multilateral events, whether held in India or abroad. That statement came in the context of the Asia Cup, which is governed by the Asian Cricket Council.

A tri-series or four-team tournament outside an ICC or ACC event, however, would be a different proposition. Such a competition would ordinarily require the consent of the cricket boards involved, meaning the BCCI would still have a decisive say. And given India's existing policy on bilateral cricket with Pakistan, a multi-nation series organised outside the established ICC or ACC framework could face an uphill battle.