e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 18, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: AB de Villiers clicks for Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, photo takes internet by storm

IPL 2020: AB de Villiers clicks for Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, photo takes internet by storm

IPL 2020: After snatching victory from the jaws of defeat against Rajasthan Royals, AB de Villiers spent time with Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma and also clicked their photos.

cricket Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 21:42 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
AB de Villiers, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma
AB de Villiers, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma(Instagram)
         

AB de Villiers is superhuman in every sense. Six-hitting, 360 degree batting, ability to win matches from nowhere, score at a strike rate of 200, take stunning catches in then outfield, keep wickets for the balance of the side – he can do anything and everything on the cricket field and away from it, he is not a bad photographer by any means.

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli’s recent social media post is a proof to AB de Villiers’ photography skills.

After snatching victory from the jaws of defeat against Rajasthan Royals, de Villiers spent time with Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma and also clicked their photos.

“pic credit - @ABdeVilliers17,” tweeted Kohli with the photo of him and Anushka swimming.

 

De Villiers is considered to be very close to both Kohli and Anushka. The Bollywood actress was spotted with a broad smile after de Villiers finished off the match against Rajasthan Royals with a huge six off Jofra Archer.

The former Proteas captain smashed an unbeaten 55 runs in 22 balls as RCB beat RR by 7 wickets.

“AB is always been someone who’s been ready to look at the situation and adapt his game accordingly. In my eyes he’s the most impactful player in the IPL,” Kohli said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

“If he goes, the opposition know they have a slim chance and there’s a good reason for that. It’s purely because of the presence of someone like him that teams feel we are never out of the team,” he added.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
‘Democracy passing through most difficult time’: Sonia Gandhi attacks Centre
‘Democracy passing through most difficult time’: Sonia Gandhi attacks Centre
‘Covid-19 deaths in India could have exceeded 25 lakh in August’
‘Covid-19 deaths in India could have exceeded 25 lakh in August’
Lockie Ferguson stars as KKR beat SRH via Super Over
Lockie Ferguson stars as KKR beat SRH via Super Over
Delhi’s water supply to be affected for next 4-5 days due to maintenance work
Delhi’s water supply to be affected for next 4-5 days due to maintenance work
‘Very tough, uncertain’: Experts on path to restart Jet Airways
‘Very tough, uncertain’: Experts on path to restart Jet Airways
Covid-19 community transmission occurred in some districts: Harsh Vardhan
Covid-19 community transmission occurred in some districts: Harsh Vardhan
IPL 2020, MI vs KXIP Live: Rahul Chahar gets Gayle, put KXIP in trouble
IPL 2020, MI vs KXIP Live: Rahul Chahar gets Gayle, put KXIP in trouble
‘May have to leave the country if I lose’: US President Donald Trump
‘May have to leave the country if I lose’: US President Donald Trump
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14IPL 2020MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In