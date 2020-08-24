e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 24, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: ‘Dream is very much alive’ - Rajasthan Royals’ Robin Uthappa hopeful of making India comeback

IPL 2020: ‘Dream is very much alive’ - Rajasthan Royals’ Robin Uthappa hopeful of making India comeback

IPL 2020: India batsman Robin Uthappa is hopeful that a good season in the UAE could pave way for him to make an international comeback.

cricket Updated: Aug 24, 2020 10:35 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Rajasthan Royals’ Robin Uthappa.
File image of Rajasthan Royals’ Robin Uthappa.(IPL)
         

Out-of-favour India wicketkeeper-batsman Robin Uthappa believes that a good season of Indian Premier League could still pave a way for him to make a comeback for India. The 13th season of IPL will start from September 19th and will be played in the UAE this year. The matches will take place in three cities - Sharjah, Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Uthappa, who was bought by Rajashthan Royals at the auctions last year, said that he still believes he could make an international return.

Answering a question from a fan in a video uploaded on Rajasthan Royals’ Twitter account, Uthappa said: “I certainly believe that if we have a great season in the IPL, wonderful things could happen to me and even bring me back into the reckoning for the Indian team.

IPL 2020 Full Coverage

“I am someone who is always positive as a human being and I look for silver linings even in negative situations. So my conviction is really strong that god willing, that I will be able to represent my country again and bring laurels to it. I hope that happens,” he added.

The batsman further said that the dream to play for India is still alive for him. ”Anyone who plays competitive cricket hopes to play for the country and bring laurels to the country. So the dream is very much alive,” he said. 

Uthappa has played 46 ODIs in which he has scored 934 runs at an average of 25.94. He has also played 13 T20Is in which he has scored 249 runs. Uthappa was a part of India’s 2007 T20 World Cup-winning team as well.

In his IPL career, Uthappa has played 177 games in which he has scored 4,411 runs at an average of 28.83 at a strike rate of 130.5. He was part of the Kolkata Knight Riders franchise that lifted the title twice, but was not retained by KKR last year.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Military option on table if talks fail: Rawat on China
Military option on table if talks fail: Rawat on China
CWC meet today, Sonia Gandhi in favour of a new leader
CWC meet today, Sonia Gandhi in favour of a new leader
Red category rain warning issued for Rajasthan, Saurashtra and Kutch
Red category rain warning issued for Rajasthan, Saurashtra and Kutch
As India’s Covid-19 tally climbs over 3.1 million, recoveries cross 2.3 million
As India’s Covid-19 tally climbs over 3.1 million, recoveries cross 2.3 million
Dissent brewed over aloof leadership?
Dissent brewed over aloof leadership?
2 dead, 1 feared trapped under boulders on Badrinath highway in Uttarakhand
2 dead, 1 feared trapped under boulders on Badrinath highway in Uttarakhand
North Korea’s Kim Jong-un in coma, sister Kim Yo-jong to take over: Reports
North Korea’s Kim Jong-un in coma, sister Kim Yo-jong to take over: Reports
Explained: What started dissent in Congress?
Explained: What started dissent in Congress?
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCOVID-19Bigg Boss 14Amitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In