e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 05, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
ipl 2020 ipl 2020
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - MI Vs DC, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

IPL 2020 - MI Vs DC, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

The 57th match of the Indian Premier League is underway at Dubai. Delhi Capitals (DC) won the toss and decided to bowl first. This is the 13th edition of the IPL, which is being played in the UAE due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

cricket Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 20:00 IST
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
(HTPhoto)
         

The 57th match of IPL 2020 between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals is currently on at DUBAI. Delhi Capitals won the toss and decided to bowl. Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock opened the batting for Mumbai Indians. Mumbai Indians have scored 52 runs for the loss of 1 wicket at the end of the first five overs.

15 runs came off the 1st over of the innings bowled by Daniel Sams which was an expensive one. MI batsmen hit 3 fours.

The 2nd over was bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin. 7 runs came off the over along with a wicket.

9 runs came off the 3rd over of the innings bowled by Kagiso Rabada which was an expensive one. MI batsmen hit a four.

The 4th over of the innings was bowled by Axar Patel and it was an expensive one. MI's batsmen hit a six to ensure 12 runs came off the over.

9 runs came off the 5th over of the innings bowled by Anrich Nortje which was an expensive one. MI batsmen hit 2 fours.

The run rate at the end of 5th over is 10.4. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 208 runs.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
China suspends special flights from India over Covid-19 concerns
China suspends special flights from India over Covid-19 concerns
‘Trump couldn’t handle Covid-19, Modiji saved India’: Nadda in Bihar
‘Trump couldn’t handle Covid-19, Modiji saved India’: Nadda in Bihar
MI vs DC Live: Ashwin jolts MI, removes de Kock in Qualifier 1
MI vs DC Live: Ashwin jolts MI, removes de Kock in Qualifier 1
Farm law protests: Railways assured about removal of blockade along Punjab tracks
Farm law protests: Railways assured about removal of blockade along Punjab tracks
‘My last election, all’s well that ends well’: Nitish Kumar messages voters
‘My last election, all’s well that ends well’: Nitish Kumar messages voters
Kejriwal reviews Covid situation in Delhi, decides to ban firecrackers
Kejriwal reviews Covid situation in Delhi, decides to ban firecrackers
No relief for TV anchor Arnab Goswami, high court to hear plea tomorrow
No relief for TV anchor Arnab Goswami, high court to hear plea tomorrow
India slams Pak for transferring Kartarpur Sahib’s control to non-Sikh body
India slams Pak for transferring Kartarpur Sahib’s control to non-Sikh body
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesDelhi riots caseNEET Counselling Result 2020India COVID-19 casesVirat Kohli BirthdayUS Election 2020 Latest Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In