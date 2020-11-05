IPL 2020 - MI Vs DC, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

cricket

Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 20:00 IST

The 57th match of IPL 2020 between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals is currently on at DUBAI. Delhi Capitals won the toss and decided to bowl. Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock opened the batting for Mumbai Indians. Mumbai Indians have scored 52 runs for the loss of 1 wicket at the end of the first five overs.

15 runs came off the 1st over of the innings bowled by Daniel Sams which was an expensive one. MI batsmen hit 3 fours.

The 2nd over was bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin. 7 runs came off the over along with a wicket.

9 runs came off the 3rd over of the innings bowled by Kagiso Rabada which was an expensive one. MI batsmen hit a four.

The 4th over of the innings was bowled by Axar Patel and it was an expensive one. MI's batsmen hit a six to ensure 12 runs came off the over.

9 runs came off the 5th over of the innings bowled by Anrich Nortje which was an expensive one. MI batsmen hit 2 fours.

The run rate at the end of 5th over is 10.4. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 208 runs.

