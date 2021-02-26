BCCI looking at multiple cities to host IPL 2021: Report
Progressing from the initial idea of hosting the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in one city, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is exploring the option of playing the league across four to five cities. While the logistical part will need further discussion, the idea has been floated and is being discussed by the senior officials of the board.
Speaking to ANI, a BCCI official in the know of developments said the idea has indeed been discussed and while it is still early days, the 14th edition of the league could well be played in more than one city if things go as per plan.
"We are exploring the possibility of conducting the IPL at more venues than originally planned. The intent is to take it to more fans as the situation is moving towards normalcy. The feasibility of the bio-secure bubble and logistics will of course be crucial to determine the venues finally. It is a fluid situation and the health of the participants is our primary concern," the official said.
Some of the cities that have been discussed are Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and Hyderabad among others.
While the tournament is still some time away, franchises too are open to the idea of having the league in more than one city as that will help to stay flexible with an eye on the COVID-19 situation.
"See, there is still some time left for the league to get underway, but we are more than keen to play the league across a few cities. The worry with hosting it in one city is that the COVID-19 situation is constantly changing. So, if by chance one of the cities picked sees a situation where it gets difficult to host the games, another city can go ahead and logistically it will be easier for the board and the franchises," an IPL franchise official said.
While the BCCI is keen to take the most successful domestic league to as many fans as possible, the board is also clear that the bio-bubble restrictions will be made keeping the safety of the players in mind as was the case when the tournament was moved to UAE in 2020.
"With multiple cities, obviously there will be individual bubbles. While we want fans from different cities to enjoy the games, safety of the players and those involved in the league will be a priority," the BCCI official said.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021: From milk deliveries to IPL pacer, Vaibhav Arora's journey
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cricket Australia limits use of its players for advertising during IPL
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021: Full squad of Chennai Super Kings after auction
- CSK picked all-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham for a huge sum of ₹9.25 crore, making him the most expensive uncapped buy in IPL history.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021 Auction: Full squad of Royal Challengers Bangalore at IPL 2021
- In order to give their middle-order a boost, the franchise bought Australian heavy-hitter Glenn Maxwell for ₹14.25 crore, despite the horror Maxwell had in the UAE. But he was not the most expensive buy for the franchise.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL Auction 2021: Take a look at the full squad of Punjab Kings of IPL 2021
- IPL 2021: They entered the auction to fill 9 slots with a purse amount of ₹53.20 crore. They made some noise by snapping up three Australian cricketers at heft prices.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021 Auction: Full squad of Rajasthan Royals for IPL 2021
- Last month, they made a massive decision of naming Sanju Samson as their captain and parted ways with Steve Smith. And then, on Thursday, they added a new chapter in Indian Premier League history by snapping up South African all-rounder Chris Morris for a whopping sum of ₹16.25 crores.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021 Auction: Full squads of all eight IPL teams after auction
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shakib Al Hasan, back from ban, returns to his IPL "home" team
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris becomes IPL's most expensive player
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021: Full squad of Sunrisers Hyderabad after auction
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021 Auction: Full squad of Mumbai Indians after auction
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021 Auction: Full squad of Delhi Capitals after auction
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL Auction 2021: K Gowtham becomes most expensive uncapped Indian player
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021 Auctions: Full squad of Kolkata Knight Riders after auction
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Record deal for Morris, Gowtham goes for ₹9.25 cr
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox