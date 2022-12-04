Unadkat Interview: Domestic cricket has become more challenging because of IPL

The last decade has seen Saurashtra cricket team transform into a formidable force in domestic cricket. After four Ranji finals (2012-13, 2015-16, 2018-19 and 2019-20), they have won the 50 overs Vijay Hazare Trophy as well this week.

Captain Jaydev Unadkat is a proud man, having led his side to their maiden Ranji title in 2019-20 and the Hazare title two days ago. Leadership clearly brings the best out of the left-arm pace bowler. The 31-year-old was the highest wicket-taker when they won the Ranji Trophy title in 2019-20 with 67 wickets and he again led from the front in the Vijay Hazare Trophy being the highest wicket-taker with 19 wickets in 10 games.

Excerpts from an interview with the Saurashtra captain:

What does this victory mean to Saurashtra cricket?

Winning the Ranji Trophy for the first time was special but this is also priceless. We have worked for it for the last three-four years purposefully. Everyone recognised us as a great red-ball team but to do that in the white ball circuit, not just Vijay Hazare, but T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy as well, to qualify for the knockouts in both formats since the last three seasons is pretty special.

It is not easy winning in India, because of the sheer number of teams and the level of competition. How is it going through that grind of the whole tournament?

It is really tough. The Indian domestic season demands a lot out of every individual because you got to travel to different places, you got to adjust to different conditions, and different wickets, you are not always in your comfort zone. There was one thing that I wanted to build upon -- we will have to tackle those challenges. These things (motivation) come with the mentality that if the other 15 guys in the team are putting that effort then why not me, so that attitude helps. If everyone is thinking about everyone else then it becomes that much easier to ride on that journey. We have our fun game sessions as well, have tea together, chat about the game and the upcoming game. When everyone sticks together then the journey becomes fun; it’s more about enjoying the process than feeling the pressure of doing something out of your comfort zone.

Does leadership come naturally to you?

It does come naturally. But, it’s a whole new aspect of tackling things when you are leading a team, guys with different attitude, different characters to keep them all together and build where everyone is working towards the collective goal. We have been able to do that. I do try to set the tone and lead by example, and keep an atmosphere where we put the team first. Yes, everyone wants to play at the highest level but I myself have made a point that I won’t think about anything else but the game that I am playing and give my everything for Saurashtra. That love for the team is something that I have cultivated and managed others to have the same love for the team as well. Now everyone feels the same for the team.

For that I knew, I had to lead from the front. I do feel that the work I have done personally has helped me set that example and everyone has followed brilliantly. I am the highest wicket-taker, but the way everyone stepped in when required was outstanding.

You have played this game long enough, do you feel there are good rewards for a good domestic season, compared to like 10 years ago?

I think yes, with the IPL the dynamics have changed for sure. Earlier it was like people used to do well for their state side then it was Duleep, Deodhar and India A. You do get your dues in terms of getting a chance in the IPL, but I will still say you will have to do well there (IPL) to get your chances at the higher level (international cricket).

One thing I have noticed is that people do watch IPL more and see whether you do well there. But the domestic season in India has become that much more challenging because of the exposure people have now due to the IPL. Not just those who play the IPL but now you have 10 net bowlers travelling with every team, they see that culture, have good coaches around. They are bound to bring that attitude into their game when they play for their state. It is visible how the standards have improved in our domestic cricket. Every team has become a force in itself, the way Assam, Maharashtra played this year, the way Himachal won last year, Madhya Pradesh won the Ranji Trophy. It is not about the main six or seven teams now, it’s about a group of 18-20 state teams fighting for the title and they are all capable of beating any team on their day, so it has become all the more challenging.

You are a giant in domestic cricket, what has prevented you from achieving the same success at the international level?

I have been honest with myself. When I went to Zimbabwe, I told myself, I was not good enough at that time. After that, I have done my role well whenever I got a chance. I have maintained a mentality that I am good enough at that level and whenever I get the chance I will definitely prove it. I don’t want to keep dwelling on the fact that I played only one Test; one Test doesn’t define a career. I feel I am good enough for the past five years to be playing at that level. I will definitely get my dues, whenever.

For a player of your stature, who has had big IPL contracts as well, what keeps you going at the domestic level...

One thing is for sure, I have made a point that till the time I play -- IPL, Saurashtra or the national team -- I will make sure I give it my hundred percent. For me as a player it will always be a case of I am caring for others around me, I do well myself as well. I really care for the team and I visualise things we can achieve together. I think that has kept me going, In this tournament, there was not a single moment that I thought anything but that goal of winning the championship.