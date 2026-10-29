Kamalini was quite a high priority for us: Gujarat Giants coach

Head coach Michael Klinger said that GG were uncertain until shortly before the auction whether the wicketkeeper-batter would be available, given the possibility of her inclusion in India’s Under-19 World Cup squad expected to be played from January 21 to February 6.

The team spent ₹80 lakh on their three buys in Kochi on Wednesday. Kamalini – one of the names expected to create a ripple in the auction room – was acquired by Giants for ₹40 lakh without much of a bidding tussle. The wicket-keeper’s availability, however, played a decisive role in the Giants’ plans at the auction.

With three new additions to their squad ahead of the fifth Women’s Premier League season, Gujarat Giants are looking forward to seeing what Ireland all-rounder Orla Prendergast and two promising Indian youngsters, G Kamalini and Samaira Raghav Samaira can bring to the franchise after years of trying to find the winning combination.

Once her availability was confirmed, she moved high up the Giants’ priority list.

“Once we found out she was available for WPL, she became quite a high priority for us,” Klinger said.

“We had some backup options as well. It would have depended, I suppose, on what we went with the overseas options. Given we got Orla at a cheap price, we had some backup options. They all actually got picked up by other teams in the end because they were good players,” he said.

Prendergast, who is set to become the first Irish player to feature in the WPL, was a key addition for the Giants as they looked to strengthen their options with both bat and ball. Klinger has previously worked with the 23-year-old at Welsh Fire in The Hundred.

“I wouldn’t say she’s an underrated player. For Ireland, she’s probably one of their best players, if not the best player,” Klinger told HT.

Prendergast has already gained experience in overseas leagues, having played for Adelaide Strikers in the Women’s Big Bash League before joining Brisbane Heat. Klinger believes those opportunities will help her make the transition to the WPL, where her versatility could prove valuable for the Giants.

“Those opportunities are starting to come up for her, which is really exciting,” he said. “I think the all-round skills she’ll provide us as an option is something that we’re really excited about.”

The Giants have also invested in young Indian talent, with 16-year-old Samaira catching the franchise’s attention through her performances in the Delhi Premier League and at its scouting camp in Bengaluru.

“I think that certainly helped. The (Delhi) Premier League, she performed really well. But also what we saw at our training camp and scouting camp a few weeks ago in Bangalore was a young player with a good head on her shoulders who could finish innings well, play all around the wicket, and for a 16-year-old to have a lot of power,” Klinger said.

“We’re really excited to have her. Hopefully, she gets the opportunity to put in some good performances,” he said.

Giants’ campaign ended in the group stage in 2023 and 2024 but managed to make it to the playoffs in 2024 and 2025. With Prendergast adding all-round depth, Samaira and Kamalini bringing youthful promise, the Giants will look to finally add to the trophy cabinet.