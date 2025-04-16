KL Rahul crawls to 38 off 32 days after ‘lost fun of hitting 6s’ remark, fans explode: ‘This is how he played for LSG’

KL Rahul’s innings against Rajasthan Royals stood in stark contrast to the version of himself he’s championed throughout this IPL season. Having declared earlier in the campaign that he didn't want to take the game deep anymore and had “lost the fun” of hitting fours and sixes, Rahul had decided to play with greater intent in the shortest format and, to his credit, backed up that assertion with several brisk starts. Delhi Capitals' KL Rahul walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals(AFP)

However, on a challenging evening on Wednesday, as Delhi Capitals found themselves reeling at 34/2, the batter adopted a cautious approach — one that ultimately seemed at odds with his own recent philosophy.

Rahul finished with 38 off 32 balls, an uncharacteristically slower knock, especially given his prior form. Between overs 4 and 12, he faced 29 deliveries and managed just two boundaries — a four off Theekshana’s thigh-high full toss in the 5th over and a six off a slot ball from Tushar Deshpande in the 7th. The rest of his time at the crease was punctuated by soft singles, dot balls, and tame pushes, most of which failed to build any real momentum.

Even his dismissal felt symbolic. In the 13th over, brought back into the attack with precision, Jofra Archer dug one in short and Rahul pulled it flat to deep mid-wicket, where Shimron Hetmyer dived forward to complete a sharp catch.

Perhaps it was the early collapse that altered his mindset, but the lack of urgency stood out. The fans, too, were left surprised at Rahul's pragmatic approach.

Here's how fans reacted:

The Rahul of recent matches – the one throwing himself into strokes early in the powerplay – appeared to take a backseat in his Wednesday's knock against RR. His strike rate hovered around the 90-mark for most of the innings.

Earlier, RR skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and chose to bowl first against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. With the tournament approaching its halfway mark, the Royals are under significant pressure.

RR, currently eighth on the table, are desperate to revive their campaign after managing just two wins from six games. Their bowling attack has struggled to contain runs at crucial moments, and their batting hasn't clicked consistently. A win here is not just vital for points but also to inject some much-needed momentum into their faltering season.