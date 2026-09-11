MS Dhoni holds more than 1 lakh CSK shares, but stake worth just INR 3 crore: Report

MS Dhoni and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) share a bond that goes far beyond the boundaries of the IPL or cricket in general. For close to 19 years, Dhoni has been the heart and soul of the franchise, cementing his legacy as the league's joint-most successful captain, leading CSK to a record five titles. However, it has now emerged that the legendary wicketkeeper-batter has extended his partnership to a role that is far bigger than just on-field. A report has stated that Dhoni holds several shares in CSK, thus technically making him a minority owner of the franchise. MS Dhoni holds over 1 lakh shares at CSK (PTI)

According to a report by Cricbuzz, MS Dhoni acquired some shares of CSK when they were made available for purchase. Dhoni reportedly holds more than one lakh shares of the franchise. However, the value is minimal, amounting to INR 2.6 to 3 crore. This is just a minuscule number for Dhoni, whose net worth is valued at INR 1200 crore.

The shares of CSK are not traded in the open market, as the company is unlisted. However, they can be acquired privately through off-market transactions.

More than 30 crore of the franchise's shares are held by the public, which accounts for close to 40% of its total share capital. The Sreenivasan family holds the majority stake in CSK, controlling more than 55% of the franchise.



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Is MS Dhoni buying CSK? Reports were rife that MS Dhoni was aiming to stake a claim to a majority share in CSK, thus becoming the main owner of the franchise. In fact, one report stated that Dhoni had expressed an interest in buying a stake in the franchise, but the management did not agree to the terms proposed by him.

However, a senior official of CSK has told Cricbuzz that no such discussions have taken place, thus putting an end to the rumours.

“MS has never asked us about it. We never discussed the matter. We also don’t have any information about him having discussed this with Mr N Srinivasan either,” the senior CSK official was quoted as saying.

MS Dhoni involved in selecting next CSK coach The Cricbuzz report also states that MS Dhoni will be actively involved in CSK's search for their new head coach, after Stephen Fleming left the role after stepping into it in 2009, to become the new England Test Head coach.

A report in The Indian Express stated that Dhoni wants an Indian name to coach CSK, and hence former Delhi Capitals head coach Hemang Badani is leading the race