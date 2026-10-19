Niki Prasad makes instant impact as batter, bowler, fielder

Niki Prasad has made an emphatic statement at the start of her India career, showcasing her batting, off-spin bowling and exceptional fielding skills in the T20I series against Zimbabwe. Having impressed with an unbeaten 39 off 35 balls on debut, Niki Prasad came up with a fine spell of bowling in the second T20I (BCCI Women)

The 20-year-old Karnataka allrounder has looked assured in her first two appearances, offering a glimpse of the versatility that could make her an important player for India in going forward. Having impressed with an unbeaten 39 off 35 balls on debut, Niki came up with a fine spell of bowling in the second T20I, taking 2/7 in two overs as India won by nine wickets to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

The achievement of India’s 2025 U-19 World Cup-winning captain is striking. Niki became only the third player to take a wicket with her first two deliveries in T20Is, emulating Australia’s Michael Kasprowicz and USA’s Akshatha Rao. Her spin bowling apart, sharp catching and energetic fielding have strengthened her credentials.

Niki’s introduction to international cricket could hardly have been more encouraging. In the series opener, she displayed composure beyond her years, remaining unbeaten on 39 and hitting the winning runs. Her ability to handle a challenging match situation earned appreciation from teammates, reinforcing the promise she had showed in domestic and age-group cricket.

India allrounder Deepti Sharma was impressed.

“Honestly, it didn't seem at all like she was making her debut. It felt like she had played quite a few matches for the country,” Deepti said. She praised Niki’s confidence in building a partnership when the team needed it, helping take the side to victory.

The comparison with Deepti, one of India’s most accomplished allrounders, is an encouraging reference point. Her selection for the Zimbabwe series came after impressive performances for India A against Australia in T20, one-day and multi-day cricket in Mohali and New Chandigarh. Two seasons with Delhi Capitals in Women’s Premier League have also given her valuable exposure to high-pressure situations and the chance to interact with experienced international players.

Niki captained India to the successful title defence in the Women’s U-19 T20 World Cup in Malaysia, an experience that appears to have helped her build confidence and the temperament required at the highest level. Her progress from age-group cricket to the senior side has been supported by performances that suggest she is more than just a promising batter.

For Niki, however, the emphasis remains on learning.

“If I keep thinking about a performance that didn’t go well, I will carry the same pressure into the next match. Instead, I focus on what I learnt from that game and how I can apply those lessons going forward,” she said after the second T20I against Zimbabwe.

She credited the team environment and the guidance of senior, especially new India skipper Smriti Mandhana for making her first international assignment a valuable learning experience. India’s approach, she said, has been centered on clear plans, attacking the stumps and identifying areas for improvement after every game.

Although Niki is not part of the squad for the upcoming ODI series against Zimbabwe, her early T20I performances have strengthened her case to be in contention across formats.

Two matches are too small a sample to predict the trajectory of an international career, but Niki has already showed an encouraging combination of skill, composure and adaptability.

With her early performances, Niki has laid a promising foundation. If she continues to learn from setbacks and translate her all-round ability into consistent performances, she could emerge as a valuable member in India’s future plans.