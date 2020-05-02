e-paper
Home / Cricket / Physically disabled cricketers get dues from BCCI

Physically disabled cricketers get dues from BCCI

The Indian team had defeated hosts England by 36 runs to lift the T20 Physical Disabled Cricket Series in August last year.

cricket Updated: May 02, 2020 19:50 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah pose with the display prize money cheque for India’s disabled cricket team, which won the T20 world series in England in August last year.
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah pose with the display prize money cheque for India's disabled cricket team, which won the T20 world series in England in August last year.(File)
         

The players and support staff members of India’s physically disabled cricket team on Saturday received the promised prize purse for winning a series in England, last year. The Indian team had defeated hosts England by 36 runs to lift the T20 Physical Disabled Cricket Series in August last year.

The BCCI had presented a symbolic cheque of Rs 65 lakh to skipper Vikrant Keni in March at their headquarters. The money was directly transferred to players’ accounts on Saturday by the BCCI, an official of the All India Cricket Association for the physically challenged told PTI .

The official said that the team comprised 17 players and six members of the support staff. The amount was approved by the erstwhile Committee of Administrators (CoA)

