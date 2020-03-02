e-paper
PK Banerjee critical, put on ventilator

The 83-year-old former India football captain was admitted to the Medica Superspecialty Hospital on February 6 after he complained of severe chest infection, and his condition has been fluctuating since then.

Mar 02, 2020
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Kolkata
Legendary Indian footballer PK Banerjee, who has been battling a chest infection for the last one month, was put on ventilator and his condition is said to be critical.

“He was put on ventilator this evening and the doctors have administered him with antibiotics. He’s critical at the moment,” a family source told PTI.

The 83-year-old former India football captain was admitted to the Medica Superspecialty Hospital on February 6 after he complained of severe chest infection, and his condition has been fluctuating since then.

The 1962 Asian Games gold medallist is being treated by a panel of specialists which includes pulmonologist Dr Nandini Biswas, internal medicine and intensivist Dr Tanmoy Banerjee. He is also being supervised by a team of Neurosciences under the care of Dr L N Tripathy and Dr Sunandan Basu.

Banerjee led India in the 1960 Rome Olympics where he scored the equaliser against a formidable French team in a 1-1 draw.

Before that Banerjee represented India in the 1956 Melbourne Olympics and played a key role in their 4-2 win over Australia in the quarterfinals.

Banerjee’s contribution to Indian football was duly recognised by the world governing body FIFA that awarded him the Centennial Order of Merit in 2004.

