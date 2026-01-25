Players' body condemns ICC for mishandling Bangladesh situation: ‘Will weaken health and future of cricket’

Bangladesh’s withdrawal from the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka next month continues to thoroughly divide opinion. While some argue that it is the Bangladesh Cricket Board serving penance for their own pride and ego, others state that this stands as evidence of rules being different for some teams compared to what they are for others. Bangladesh have been barred from participating in the T20 World Cup. (HT_PRINT)

What all parties can agree on, however, is that the group of people who are suffering the most and find themselves as collateral damage through any wrongdoing of their own are the Bangladeshi players themselves. They have become subject to machinations on a political level far above their pay grade, and functionally, all that matters to them is the fact that the opportunity to play in a World Cup has been taken away.

Standing up for Litton Das and his team, a statement was released by Tom Moffat, CEO of the World Crickets’ Association which represents professional cricketers worldwide, which bemoaned the inability for the ICC and BCB to find the kind of common ground which would allow for a positive resolution for the sake of the players.

"The withdrawal of Bangladesh from the T20 World Cup, and resulting absence of a valued cricketing nation from cricket's pinnacle international T20 event, is a sad moment for our sport, the Bangladesh players and fans, and one that requires deep reflection,” read Moffat’s statement.

‘Highlights significant issues with the operating model…’ It certainly became an exclusionary act from the ICC, whose board of directors provided a brutal ultimatum that Bangladesh would have to adhere to the schedule placed by the governing body, or simply not play at all. However, this did come in response to the BCB making demands on the eve of the World Cup that became difficult to fulfil, and would require a lot of late chaos to accomplish.

“Cricket is at its strongest when every team and every player is treated with respect, supported appropriately and consistently, and able to participate on fair terms. The game is at its best when all participants are genuine contributors to its success,” continued the statement.

This is just the latest chapter as fractures have continued to appear and widen in the landscape of subcontinental cricket, with India and Pakistan’s cold war on a political and cricketing front setting the stage last year. This was noticed by the WCA as an element which held a near-existential threat for cricket on the global level, as we recognise it today.

"It also highlights significant issues with the game's existing ​operating model at global level. These issues, if continued to be left unaddressed, will weaken trust, unity, and ultimately the health and future of the game we love,” said Moffat.

While Bangladesh miss out on the tournament, their absence does pave the way for Scotland to come in in their stead. The T20 World Cup will begin on February 7, with India as the defending champions.