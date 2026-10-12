Ranji Trophy: UP pile up 540 against Bihar

LUCKNOW: Former champions Uttar Pradesh piled up 540 in the first innings on Day Two of their Elite Group A encounter against hosts Bihar at the Rajgir International Stadium on Monday. File photo of Rinku Singh batting for Central Zone during the Duleep Trophy in September. (PTI)

Resuming at their overnight 287/3, they added 253. Bihar reached 44/2 at stumps, still 496 runs behind.

UP opener Madhav Kaushik and birthday boy Rinku Singh had put the team in control with centuries on the opening day. The pair extended their unbroken fourth-wicket stand to 207 runs before Rinku was caught behind off Amod Yadav for 112 (168b, 8x4, 3x6).

Rinku had struck his third consecutive Ranji Trophy century overnight, after last season’s 176 against Tamil Nadu and 165* against Andhra Pradesh.

Kaushik remained the anchor, compiling 150 from 326 deliveries. His partnership with Rinku had transformed UP’s position from 85/3, and his patient innings ensured the side continued to build after the breakthrough. Suraj Kashyap eventually had him caught by substitute fielder Prithvi Raj, but UP were well placed at 375/5.

“I feel amazing, it is always good to start the season with a ton,” said Kaushik after scoring his fifth first-class century. “It was a hard grind. (On the pitch) it will take a lot of running between the wickets.”

Aaradhya Yadav added weight to the total with 84 from 147 balls (7x4, 2x6). He shared a 69-run stand with Zeeshan Ansari, who made 58. Their contributions meant Bihar could not turn the middle-order wickets into a quick finish.

The lower order then pushed UP beyond 500. Debutant Abhinandan Singh’s brisk 43 from 30 balls, featuring four sixes, helped lift the total to 540 before Amod Yadav bowled him to close the innings.

Amod led Bihar’s effort with 4/91, while Kashyap took three wickets and Sakibul Gani two.

Bihar made a steady start in reply, with Mangal Mahrour and Piyush Singh adding 40 for the first wicket. Pacer Kartik Tyagi dismissed Mahrour for 25, caught by Abhishek Goswami, and part-timer Karan Sharma accounted for Ayush Loharuka at 41. Piyush was unbeaten on 16 at stumps.

Leg-spinner Zeeshan Ansari made it count with the bat on his Ranji comeback after six years. He struck four fours and a six before Sakibul Gani bowled him. “I was told to hit every ball as I was given just a few overs to bat. It was fun and the opportunity allowed me to show my calibre with bat also,” he said.

“It’s not an easy surface to bat on and I am sure spin will make a big difference. I am waiting for my turn to bowl tomorrow.”