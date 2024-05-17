RCB, CSK clash in a battle for the last playoffs spot

With Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) battling for the last spot in the playoffs, Saturday's IPL clash at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium is a virtual knockout. Virat Kohli (R) bats with MS Dhoni behind the wickets during CSK vs RCB match earlier this season(IPL)

There is always a crazy demand for tickets for a RCB vs CSK game but the interest this time around is even more. There are many good reasons for it, none bigger than the prospect of watching Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virat Kohli in action.

Though the superstar has yet to say anything on his retirement, a CSK defeat could could well be Dhoni's final IPL game, and one can imagine the sentimental value associated with such a game. The local hero, Kohli, is in the form of his life and given his consistency, the fans are looking forward to another T20 special from his blade. Kohli commands tremendous fan following at his IPL home but in this game the loyalties will be divided. Due to the Dhoni factor, everywhere CSK has played this season they have got more support than the home team. And, Chennai to Bengaluru is only a five-hour drive and many CSK fans are expected to travel for the game.

However, the weather could play a part in the crucial match as well. The forecast for Saturday evening reads cloudy with a thunderstorm in parts of Bengaluru. The RCB fans will be sweating over it. CSK, with 14 points, have their fate in their hands. If they win, they finish on 16 points, and at worst fourth spot. Even a narrow defeat can take them through, provided their net run-rate remains superior to RCB's.

RCB, with 12 points, are in a must-win situation. In case of a wash-out or no-result, the teams will get one point each which will be enough for CSK to go through.

RCB will have their calculators out to know the margins of victory they would need to pip the defending champions. The home team's NRR is +0.387, CSK enjoy a NRR of +0.528. A win would take them to 14 points, level with CSK but RCB need to close the NRR gap as well to beat CSK to the fourth spot.

It's not a tough task. In a 200-run chase, they would need to win within 18.1 overs (minimum of 11 balls to spare). In case they are batting first and score 200, they would need to restrict CSK to 182 or less. A truncated game will make RCB’s task tougher as they will still need to win by the same margin to go past CSK on net run rate.

Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad have already qualified but if CSK win against RCB, they have a shot at moving up to second position if RR lose, and if SRH get no more than one point from their final game.

RCB lost their first game against CSK this season but given that they have registered five wins in a row, they will fancy their chances on their home ground.

RCB’s resurgence has been due to the excellent show of their batters led by Kohli who is the leading run-getter with 661 runs at an average of is 66.10. After a poor start, Rajat Patidar and Cameron Green are also among the runs. The game could see the return of Glenn Maxwell to replace England’s Will Jacks who has left the RCB camp for national duties.

Similarly, CSK will also miss their spin-bowling all-rounder Moeen Ali of England. It is a big moment for captain Ruturaj Gaikwad. He has led from the front in batting with 583 runs at an average of 58.30 and will be looking to take his team to the playoffs.