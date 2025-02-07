Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Rohit Sharma's 'intimidating aura' enters England dressing room: 'The entire team started staring at him when...'

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 07, 2025 09:31 AM IST

Kevin Pietersen spoke in detail about Rohit Sharma's ‘aura’ and his ‘intimidating’ presence during the 1st ODI.

Rohit Sharma may not be in the best of form right now, but the Indian batter undoubtedly remains one of the superstars of the game. The Indian captain made a return to the fifty-over format on Thursday when the side took on England in the first ODI of the series in Nagpur, and the excitement was at its peak as Rohit walked down the steps to bat in India's run-chase.

Nagpur: India's captain Rohit Sharma reacts during the first ODI cricket match between India and England (PTI)
Nagpur: India's captain Rohit Sharma reacts during the first ODI cricket match between India and England (PTI)

After the side bowled England out for 248, Rohit made his way out of the dressing room in batting gear, drawing a tremendous applause from the fans in Nagpur. Former England captain Kevin Pietersen also noticed the crowd's excitement and spoke in detail about the ‘emotions’ that fans have for their star cricketers.

“Honestly, it's unbelievable. Rohit Sharma exits the dressing room, and the crowd goes absolutely mental. It's remarkable how big stars these guys are. That's why he re-emphasise the point; enjoy these stars while they are around. Look at the emotions in the entire stadium when a guy like Rohit Sharma walks down those steps,” said Pietersen.

The England great also pointed out that the members of the English team instinctually looked up at Rohit and “stared” at the Indian captain following the roar from the crowd, highlighting the “intimidating” presence of the skipper.

“Can I tell you something. When Rohit Sharma walked down, we had visuals of the England dressing room. When the whole crowd went up, all of the England team started staring at him. That's intimidating, that's aura, and that's something he created; not because he's Rohit Sharma, but because of the runs he scored, because of his average,” said Pietersen.

Rohit, however, couldn't live to the hype in the first ODI, as he was dismissed for 2 in the run-chase. The dismissal, however, didn't hurt India as Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, and Axar Patel stepped up with strong half-centuries to guide the hosts to a four-wicket victory.

Preparations for Champions Trophy

The series against England marked India's return to the format after five months; India will play two more ODIs against England before travelling to Dubai for the Champions Trophy, where India open their campaign against Bangladesh on February 20.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025 and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
See More
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025 and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On