Shaik Rasheed’s century keeps Andhra afloat against Punjab on Day 3

Rasheed remained unbeaten on 110 off 223 deliveries, striking 12 boundaries in a composed innings. He showed tremendous patience and determination, holding one end up after Andhra lost two early wickets. Shinde provided excellent support, finishing the day unbeaten on 73 off 198 balls, with seven fours and two sixes.

Despite trailing by 352 runs, Andhra made steady progress through an unbeaten century from Shaik Rasheed and a valuable contribution from Karan Shinde, keeping their hopes of mounting a strong response alive.

Andhra showed resilience with the bat on the third day of their Ranji Trophy Elite, Group B clash against Punjab, reaching 240/2 in 87 overs at stumps in reply to Punjab’s mammoth first-innings total of 592/9 declared at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh on Wednesday.

How far behind Punjab were Andhra at stumps on Day 3?

How far behind Punjab were Andhra at stumps on Day 3?

How many runs did Shaik Rasheed score against Punjab on Day 3?

How many runs did Shaik Rasheed score against Punjab on Day 3?

The pair added an unbroken 169 runs for the third wicket, transforming Andhra's position after an early setback and ensuring there were no further breakthroughs for Punjab in the final two sessions.

Andhra began their innings cautiously but lost Revanth Reddy for just three, dismissed by Gursimran Singh, with the score at 20. CR Gnaneshwar and Rasheed then attempted to rebuild the innings. Gnaneshwar scored 49 off 76 balls, including eight boundaries, before falling to Harpreet Brar just before the end of the opening session, leaving Andhra at 71/2.

However, Rasheed and Shinde combined to frustrate the Punjab bowlers with disciplined batting. Punjab struggled to find another breakthrough despite trying seven bowling options. Harpreet Brar and Gursimran Singh picked up one wicket apiece.

Earlier, Punjab had declared their first innings at 592/9 after a commanding batting performance. Sanvir Singh led the charge with 205 off 375 balls, while Salil Arora scored a superb 144 off 252 deliveries. Emanjot Singh Chahal added further impetus with 122 off 150 balls, including nine sixes.

Punjab had recovered remarkably after slipping to 51/4, with the middle and lower order taking control of the contest. For Andhra, Kavuri Saiteja and Saurabh Kumar claimed three and two wickets respectively.

At stumps on Day 3, Andhra were 240/2 after 87 overs, with Rasheed and Shinde firmly established at the crease. With two days remaining, Andhra will look to continue their partnership and reduce the substantial deficit, while Punjab will be eager to strike early on the fourth morning.

TN in commanding position Chandigarh continued to struggle against Tamil Nadu in their Ranji Trophy Elite Group D encounter, reaching 189/7 in their second innings at stumps on Day 3, still trailing by 288 runs.

Forced to follow on after being bowled out for just 94 in their first innings, Chandigarh showed greater resistance in their second essay. Arjun Azad (60) and captain Manan Vohra (59) struck half-centuries, while Nehal Pajni contributed 26.

However, Tamil Nadu fought back with regular wickets, with Ajith Ram leading the attack with an impressive 4/32. R Sai Kishore claimed two wickets, while Saravana Kumar picked up one.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu declared their first innings at a formidable 571/7, powered by a magnificent 208 from Pradosh Ranjan Paul and an unbeaten 115 from Ajith Ram. Narayan Jagadeesan (52) and Baba Indrajith (51) also made valuable contributions.

Chandigarh scored just 94 in their first innings, with Sonu Yadav taking four wickets and Sai Kishore and Saravana Kumar claiming two each.

At stumps, Chandigarh were 189/7, needing another 288 runs to make Tamil Nadu bat again, with the visitors firmly in control heading into Day 4.