Siraj repeats viral 'I believe only Jassi bhai' line; Rohit Sharma's special tunnel appearance in India's celebrations

ByHT Sports Desk
Nov 25, 2024 05:28 PM IST

Rohit Sharma was part of Team India's celebrations after the side registered a brilliant 295-run win over Australia in Perth.

Team India produced a solid performance to clinch a mammoth 295-run win over Australia in the first Test in Perth. It was an all-round performance for the side, as India, despite being bowled out for just 150 in the first innings, produced an emphatic comeback; they bowled Australia out for 104 before smashing a colossal 487/6 in the second innings.

Stills from Team India's post-match celebrations(BCCI)
Stills from Team India's post-match celebrations(BCCI)

India, then, bowled out the home side for 238 to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. After the victory, the BCCI shared a heartwarming video of the post-match celebrations, featuring Mohammed Siraj jokingly referencing his well-known remark about Jasprit Bumrah.

As he met the stand-in Indian skipper, Siraj said, “I believe only Jassi bhai, because he is a gamechanger.” The video compilation also saw Bumrah later stating that it was just the start, and that the Indian team had a long way to go in the series.

Rohit Sharma, the Indian captain who missed the Perth Test, also makes an appearance in the video, as he stands in the tunnel to greet the Indian team following the win.

Watch:

On Day 3, India produced a solid performance with the bat, with Yashasvi Jaiswal headlining the innings with a brilliant 161. Virat Kohli, the Indian batting stalwart, ended a long wait for a Test century, smashing his 30th ton in the format. Kohli faced significant criticism over his lack of run-scoring, having registered only one fifty-plus score across five home Tests this season.

With the ball, Bumrah breathed fire; he picked five wickets in the first innings, ending with sublime figures of 5/30 in 17 overs. Bumrah followed it up with three wickets in the second, including the key dismissal of Travis Head (89), who had been leading the lone battle for Australia in the colossal run-chase.

Mohammed Siraj also picked three wickets in the second innings, while Washington Sundar took two.

Team India will now return to action in the pink-ball Test, which begins on December 6. The side will prepare for the day/night Test with a two-day warm-up match in Canberra, where Rohit Sharma is also expected to play.

