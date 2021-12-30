Home / Cricket / U19 Asia Cup: India defeat Bangladesh by 103 runs to reach finals
U19 Asia Cup: India defeat Bangladesh by 103 runs to reach finals

India scored 243 runs in the allotted 50 overs and then folded Bangladesh for 140 to seal a spot in the finals of the tournament.
U19 Asia Cup: India defeat Bangladesh by 103 runs to reach finals(Twitter/BCCI)
Published on Dec 30, 2021 07:10 PM IST
ANI | , Sharjah

Batter Shaik Rasheed smashed 90 runs before a combined bowling performance helped India defeat Bangladesh by 103 runs in the semi-final of the Under-19 Asia Cup on Thursday.

India scored 243 runs in the allotted 50 overs and then folded Bangladesh for 140 to seal a spot in the finals of the tournament.

Ariful Islam played a knock of 42 runs for Bangladesh but Indian bowlers wreaked havoc to dismantle the batting lineup. Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravi Kumar, Raj Bawa and Vicky Ostwal all picked two wickets respectively.

Earlier, Rasheed starred with the bat for India as the side scored 243 runs in the 50 overs. For Bangladesh, skipper Rakibul Hasan picked three wickets.

India will lock horns with Sri Lanka in the U19 Asia Cup finals. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
