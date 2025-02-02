U-19 WC: Gongadi Trisha’s all-round show as India retain title

Chandigarh: When India and South Africa, both unbeaten in the tournament, met in the final of the Women’s U-19 World Cup final in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, there was hope that it would be an even contest. However, defending champions India showed their prowess to register a clinical, nine-wicket win to take home their second ICC title. India have won the U-19 Women's T20 World Cup for the second time (PTI)

It was Gongadi Trisha’s all-round show (44*, 3/15) that set up India’s remarkable win. Trisha, Shabnam Shakeel and Sonam Yadav were also part of the India U-19 team that clinched the 2023 World Cup title. For Trisha, the U-19 World Cup will hold a special place as she not only helped India win the final but was also named player of the tournament for scoring 309 runs and taking seven wickets bowling spin. The Hyderabad batter also hit an unbeaten 110 from 53 deliveries in India’s Super Six game against Scotland, becoming the first player to breach the triple-figure mark in the age-category tournament.

South Africa elected to bat, but after restricting them to 82 all out in 20 overs, India chased down the target in 11.2 overs, scoring 84/1 with Trisha (44*) and Sanika Chalke (26*) getting the job done.

It was the Indian spinners who did the damage first up. Trisha with her leg-breaks and left-arm spinners Vaishnavi Sharma (2/23), Parunika Sisodia (2/6) and Aayushi Shukla (2/9) shared the wickets as South Africa batters struggled to read the slow bowlers. Batting at No.6, Mieke van Voorst (23) top-scored for SA.

Chasing down the target was a formality for India. Opener G Kamalini holed out to the deep for eight runs after stepping out to hit off-spinner Kayla Reyneke in the fifth over. Fellow opener Trisha was dropped at cover on 38 in 10th over, although her dismissal would not have made a difference as India needed just 16 runs.

Trisha had also scored the most runs for India in the Asia Cup two months ago. The Mithali Raj fan collected her award from former India spinner Neetu David. “The win means everything to me. Right now, not able to say anything. The plan was to always focus on my strengths; I did the same thing today as well.”

India skipper Niki Prasad said: “All of us tried to stay calm, remained down to earth and stuck to doing our job. We wanted to go out there and show what we can do. I am feeling happy I am right here, making sure India stays on top. It’s a special moment.

“At the start of the tournament I mentioned we are here to dominate, to ensure India is here to stay on top. South Africa have been playing really well, we have been playing against them for a long time. The character they have shown is nice to see, really nice to compete against them.”

“I’ve dreamt of this moment for the past two years, and I can’t believe I hit the winning runs – it’s truly surreal. My teammates’ support made all the difference; this is a moment I’ll cherish forever,” vice-captain Sanika said.

With the World Cup in their cabinet, the focus will now shift to the senior team which will in eight months fight for the ODI World Cup at home.

It was an achievement to savour for coach Nooshin Al-Khadeer, who had also guided the victorious U-19 World Cup side led by Shafali Verma in 2023. Nooshin, who then was at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) grooming the juniors, was even the senior coach briefly but experienced a low when she was removed as assistant coach of WPL franchise Gujarat Giants ahead of the 2025 season. The Kuala Lumpur win will thus come as redemption for Nooshin, who is also the Railways women’s team coach.

South Africa skipper Kayla Reyneke said: “It is tough to not take the trophy home. Getting to our first-ever final is a proud moment, that is special. Cricket is a team sport, couldn’t have done it without them and the management. This is motivation for us to come back stronger in 2027.”

Brief scores: South Africa Women: 82 all out in 20 overs (Mieke van Voorst 23, Gongadi Trisha 3/15); India Women 84/1 in 11.2 overs (G Trisha 44*). India won by 9 wickets.