Mushfiqur Rahim narrowly missed the opportunity to become the first Bangladesh batter to score four Test double centuries when he was dismissed for 191 in the first Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi. But the Bangladesh veteran's marathon knock was more than enough to put Bangladesh in the ascendancy in the series opener. 'Unfit Mushfiqur Rahim is better than fit Babar Azam': Internet erupts as Bangladesh great piles agony on Pakistan(AFP)

He overtook the previous highest individual score of 119 by Javed Omar, scored in Peshawar in 2003, and was lucky to get a life on 150 when Babar Azam dropped him off Salman Agha at leg slip.

Mushfiqur, who already holds the record for the highest individual score by a Bangladeshi in Test cricket and also the most number of double centuries for his country, was out in the last session of Day 4 while trying to cut a Mohammad Ali delivery. The ball bounced a bit more than the right-hander expected, and it caught a thick outside edge of his bat and rested into Pakistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan's gloves.

Mushfiqur has struck 22 boundaries and a six in a marathon knock. His 196-run stand with Mehidy Hasan Miraz set a Bangladesh record for the seventh wicket in Test cricket. The previous record of 145 was set by Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah Riyadh against New Zealand in Hamilton in 2010.

Mushfiqur's 11th Test century took the internet by storm and brought out different reactions from cricket fans across the globe

The Rawalpindi pitch continued to support batting as Bangladesh lost only Liton Das (56) in the two sessions, with Mushfiqur anchoring the batting.

He added 114 for the sixth wicket with Liton to lift Bangladesh.

Before Liton's dismissal, Pakistan thought they had Mushfiqur leg-before by pace bowler Mohammad Ali but umpire Richard Kettleborough's verdict was overturned on review when the replay showed the ball missing leg stump.

Mushfiqur, then on 59, went on to hit two boundaries off both Khurram Shahzad and Saim Ayub before reaching the three-figure mark.

Resuming at 316-5 Bangladesh lost Liton in the ninth over of the day when Naseem Shah's short delivery caught an edge and wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan took an easy catch.

Liton added just four to his overnight score of 52, hitting eight boundaries and a six.

For Pakistan, Shahzad (2-81) and Naseem (2-92) were the pick of the bowlers.

The second and final Test will also be played in Rawalpindi, from August 30.