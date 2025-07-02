West Indies coach Daren Sammy breaks silence on rape and sexual assault allegations against WI player, demands 'justice'

West Indies head coach Daren Sammy has spoken publicly for the first time regarding the rape and sexual assault allegations surrounding a men's national team cricketer, insisting that justice must be served and due process followed. The allegations, reported by Caribbean outlet Kaieteur News, claim that at least 11 women, including a teenager, have accused the player of rape, sexual assault, or unwanted sexual advances. Some of the complaints are said to have been lodged with law enforcement in Guyana, with the report also alleging attempts to suppress the matter. Daren Sammy spoke about the allegations against a West Indies cricketer(ICC)

Speaking ahead of the second Test match against Australia in Grenada, Sammy addressed the matter during a press conference. "One thing I can say is that we believe in justice. We are a community that believes justice must be served. However, there's a process. We will continue to support in whatever way we can to make sure that due process and the right system are followed. As a cricketing board, and for me as the head coach, I want justice for everyone," Sammy said.

While the identity of the accused cricketer remains undisclosed, the controversy has sent shockwaves through the Caribbean cricketing community, especially in the middle of a marquee home Test series against Australia.

Sammy revealed that he had spoken to his players about the reports, aiming to ensure the team remains mentally focused.

"We are all aware of what's been going on in the media. I am very close to my players. I've had conversations with them, making sure their mental space is good," he added.

Tight-lipped on board's role

When asked directly whether Cricket West Indies (CWI) should launch its own investigation into the matter, Sammy declined to respond. "I can't answer that," he said. "I'm pretty sure they are doing all they can to make sure, like I said, the right process is followed."

According to reports, multiple women have since come forward, with at least one family alleging a sexual assault took place on March 3, 2023. Supporting materials, including screenshots, voice notes, and medical documentation, have reportedly been submitted as part of complaints.

The controversy cast a shadow over the remainder of the Test series, with the accused player’s identity still unconfirmed and calls growing for transparency and accountability from the governing body.