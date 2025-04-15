'Wicket dekha, maar diya': MS Dhoni spills secret to Pant on crazy run-out; LSG captain comes up with 'smooth' reply

One of the highlights of MS Dhoni's match-winning show against Lucknow Super Giants on Monday at the Ekana Stadium, one that could even likely make the highlight reels for the ongoing IPL 2025 season, as the run-out dismissal of Abdul Samad, which left experts divided on whether it was merely a stroke of luck or just another sight of his mastery. Dhoni later opened up on the dismissal, which helped him become the first wicketkeeper in IPL history to effect 200 dismissals. MS Dhoni opened up on dismissing Abdul Samad

It happened on the second ball of the penultimate over of Lucknow's innings when Matheesha Pathirana bowled a wide down the leg side against Samad. Pant immediately called for a quick single, but Samad was a tad bit late in reacting to the call.

Dhoni showed his smarts again after collecting the ball. Having realised that Pant was well past the halfway mark, he threw the ball straight towards the non-striker's end and hit the bull's eye. Samad was inches short of his crease.

In a video released by Lucknow Super Giants on their social media handle, Dhoni is seen being asked by Pant about the run out when he spills the beans on his "mentality."

"Wicket dekha, maar diya (I just saw the stumps and went for it). It either hits or misses, that was the mentality," he said. As LSG mentor Zaheer Khan is seen imitating Dhoni in the clip, Pant came up with a "smooth" reply, saying: "Lage ja rahi hai na (Yeah, but you rarely miss!)."

However, the Lucknow captain admitted he was afraid that Dhoni would instead aim to dismiss him during that instance. He added: “I was close, I ran fast. I was worried, I'd be run out.”

A "fluke", was it?

Former Chennai Super Kings player Robin Uthappa, who has had his fair share of experience with the keeping gloves throughout his career, reckoned it was a 'tukka' (fluke) from Dhoni. "I am someone who has worn gloves, I know this was a 'tukka'," he said on Star Sports.

Dhoni later starred in the match with a quickfire 26 not out off 11 as Chennai snapped their losing streak to beat Lucknow by five wickets.