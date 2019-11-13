Will the pink ball help Indian spinners? Ajinkya Rahane has a definite answer

cricket

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 09:11 IST

India will play its first Test match with a pink ball, but first-class cricket has been played under lights with a pink ball in 11 Duleep Trophy clashes. However, many of the players who were involved in those matches were not too happy with the condition of the ball and said that the bowlers, especially the spinners, did not have anything to work with.

The second India vs Bangladesh Test match will be played with a pink SG ball and this will also serve as a trial for the pink balls as well as the BCCI. The Kookaburra pink balls were used in the Duleep Trophy earlier.

“The lateral movement is big, actually a lot than the red ball,” India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane said at Indore. “Adjustment-wise, I’m sure everyone will adapt very quickly. We are used to playing different formats - after T20s we play Tests. It’s just the mindset, technical skills will play a role. Mentally if you can adjust to the pink ball, then it’ll be good.”

Rahane did not want to be drawn into comparisons as he has not experienced the Kookaburra ball.

“We played against spinners in Bangalore, and they were getting good revs on the ball. Yes, the shine is completely different to the red ball, but it’s very hard to compare with SG ball and the Kookaburra ball. “I’ve never played with the pink ball. And what I’ve heard from other people is that the Kookaburra ball is actually really easy for the batsmen. But what we saw in Bangalore and played in Bangalore is that the SG ball was doing a bit for the fast bowlers. For spinners, it is difficult but it is very hard for me to say right now about Kookaburra and SG ball.”