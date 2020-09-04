e-paper
Home / Cricket / You seem bored: Virat Kohli has last laugh in Instagram banter with Kevin Pitersen

You seem bored: Virat Kohli has last laugh in Instagram banter with Kevin Pitersen

The banter started when Kohli, who is gearing up to lead Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2020 in the UAE, posted three photographs on his Instagram handle and Kevin Pietersen tried to troll him.

cricket Updated: Sep 04, 2020 17:20 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
India captain Virat Kohli in conversation with ex England cricketer Kevin Pietersen
India captain Virat Kohli in conversation with ex England cricketer Kevin Pietersen (Getty Images)
         

Whether it’s on the cricket field or on social media, Virat Kohli hates coming second. Just like the RCB captain prefers to get on top of bowlers in T20 cricket, he showed his desires of having the last word on social media too by giving a stunning reply to former England batsman Kevin Pietersen.

The banter started when Kohli, who is gearing up to lead Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2020 in the UAE, posted three photographs on his Instagram handle with the caption: “Proper session + proper humidity + great recovery = (laughter emoji).”

 

Pietersen tried to troll Kohli. He commented: “Get on with it please! T20 not a Test match!” pointing to Kohli’s first photograph in which was seen playing a defensive push.

The India and RCB captain was not ready to be trolled easily and decided to give it back to Pietersen to make the banter 1-1. “You seem bored mate. Get onto the bike again,” wrote Kohli.

Hindustantimes

This is not the first time Kohli and Pietersen have been involved in a social media banter. Earlier this year, Kohli had posted a throwback image of his beard. In response to Kohli’s image, Pietersen wrote: “Shave your beard off”.

In reply to the former England batsman, Kohli came up with an epic response and said: “@kp24 better than your TikTok videos”.

Kohli, who is yet to replicate his success as international captain in IPL, hit the nets a couple of days ago in Dubai. The right-hander also made it clear that there was no question of leaving RCB.

“It has been 12 years. It is such an amazing journey, so surreal. For a lot of people, it’s all about obvious we want to achieve the ultimate goal for the RCB. We have come close thrice but haven’t made it,” Kohli said in a video posted by RCB’s Twitter handle. “That’s always gonna be our dream together and I was just thinking there is no way in any scenario that I can ever think of leaving this team, because of the love and care, the franchise has shown.

“You can feel emotional about the season going well or not but to have that loyalty with Bangalore, with RCB its quite surreal. Till the time I play IPL, regardless of how we play, I’ll never leave this team.”

